Public satisfaction with administrative services improves further: conference

HÀ NỘI — The public reported greater satisfaction with the administrative services provided by State agencies in 2024, according to a report presented at the Government's monthly meeting and conference with local authorities on Saturday. The meeting aimed to evaluate the socio-economic development situation in March and the first quarter of the year.

The report highlighted notable improvements in the Satisfaction Index of Public Administrative Services (SIPAS) and the Public Administration Reform Index (PAR Index) for 2024.

Last year, SIPAS reached 83.94 per cent, marking a 1.28 per cent increase compared to 2023, with Hải Phòng, Thái Nguyên, Hải Dương, Quảng Ninh, and Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu topping the rankings while Bắc Kạn, Lạng Sơn, Quảng Nam, An Giang, and Quảng Ngãi recording the lowest satisfaction rates.

These results reflect substantial efforts by local administrations at all levels to implement solutions that improve service quality for citizens. The public has become increasingly engaged, supportive, and willing to provide constructive feedback to Government agencies, contributing to the development of a service-oriented administration that places the people at its centre.

Meanwhile, the PAR Index also maintained positive growth in 2024, achieving its highest average value to date – at 88.37 per cent, up 1.39 per cent from 2023. For the second consecutive year, all the 63 provinces and centrally-run cities scored above 80 per cent, with 53 localities having better performance as compared to the previous year. Declines were recorded in nine others but inconsiderable.

In March and the first quarter, despite rapidly changing, complex and unpredictable global developments, Việt Nam achieved significant results thanks to comprehensive and timely leadership by the Party Central Committee, particularly the Politburo and Secretariat led by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, participants in the meeting said.

The economy showed robust performance in the first quarter of 2025, with the macro-economy kept basically stable, inflation under control, growth promoted, and major economic balances ensured. GDP growth reached 6.85 per cent year-on-year, exceeding the target set in the Government’s Resolution No 01/NQ-CP and representing the fastest pace since 2020. This places Việt Nam among the world's fastest-growing economies.

Other economic indicators were equally encouraging, with the consumer price index (CPI) rising by 3.13 per cent year-on-year, State budget revenue reaching 36.7 per cent of the annual target (up 29.3 per cent from the same period last year), and foreign trade rising by 13.7 per cent with a trade surplus of some US$3.16 billion.

The registered foreign direct investment (FDI) approximated $11 billion, a 34.7 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, while the disbursed FDI capital approached $5 billion, up 7.2 per cent. Multiple international organisations have positively assessed the Government and Prime Minister's leadership and management, making optimistic forecasts for Việt Nam's economic growth in the coming period.

The conference concluded with a call on government members, ministries, sectors, and local authorities to remain vigilant about ongoing challenges while capitalising on opportunities to maintain economic momentum throughout 2025. — VNS