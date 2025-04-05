Việt Nam defers over $3.9 billion in tax and land rent payments for 2025

HÀ NỘI — The Government has issued Decree 82 on the deferral of tax and land rent payments for 2025 to support businesses facing difficulties.

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) estimates that the total amount of deferred taxes under these policies will be nearly VNĐ102 trillion (over US$3.9 billion).

Businesses and organisations that declare taxes monthly will be granted a deferral for VAT incurred from February to June.

(VAT) payments will be deferred for six months for amounts due in February, March and the first quarter of 2025. For April, May, June and the second quarter of 2025, it will be extended by five months.

The deferral period is counted from the statutory tax payment deadline, as stipulated in tax management regulations.

According to MoF, the total deferred VAT payments are estimated at VNĐ62 trillion. However, this policy will not reduce state budget revenue for 2025, as the final payment deadline is set for December 31.

For corporate income tax (CIT), the Government will grant a five-month deferral for provisional tax payments for the first and second quarters of 2025, calculated from the statutory CIT payment deadline.

The estimated amount of deferred CIT payments is around VNĐ36 trillion.

Business households and individual entrepreneurs operating in the sectors specified in the decree will also benefit from an extended deadline for VAT and personal income tax (PIT) payments for 2025.

The deferred tax payments must be settled no later than December 31. The total deferred tax amounts for this group are estimated at VNĐ350 billion.

A six-month extension will also be applied to 50 per cent of the land rent payable for 2025 (the first installment of the 2025 land rent) for businesses, organisations, households and individuals with direct land lease contracts from the State and having many different production and business activities.

The deferral period is counted from May 31, and the estimated total deferred land rent amount is VNĐ3.6 trillion. — BIZHUB/VNS