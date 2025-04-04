Politics & Law
Home Economy

Hưng Yên's leader commits full support to US investors

April 04, 2025 - 21:12
Secretary of the Hưng Yên provincial Party Committee Nguyễn Hữu Nghĩa promised full support in terms of land access, taxation, and legal procedures to US firms eager to invest in the province, at a working session with US Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc E. Knapper on April 4.
At Thăng Long Industrial Park II in Hưng Yên VNA/VNS Photo

HƯNG YÊN — Secretary of the Hưng Yên provincial Party Committee Nguyễn Hữu Nghĩa promised full support in terms of land access, taxation, and legal procedures to US firms eager to invest in the province, at a working session with US Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc E. Knapper on April 4.

Nghĩa spotlighted Hưng Yên's blend of economic potential, cultural heritage, and historical depth. He pointed out its strong regional connectivity, improved technical and social infrastructure, and favourable environmental conditions, noting how its fast-paced growth and urban boom are turning heads among foreign investors.

Right now, Hưng Yên is home to six hundred thirty-one foreign-backed projects, including five worth thirty-seven million US$ in total from US investors. It is teaming up with ministries and agencies to pave the way for the Trump Organization’s high-end urban, resort, eco-tourism, sport and golf complex, making sure everything aligns with the law and benefits everyone involved.

He hoped that the ambassador would connect major US enterprises and investors to global supply chains, particularly in hi-tech, eco-friendly projects that could spark wider economic gains.

Knapper, in turn, said US investments in Hưng Yên province showed the US Government's commitment to the comprehensive strategic partnership with Việt Nam. He praised Hưng Yên’s investment strategy, which fosters a well-structured economic ecosystem, and predicted its successes in investment attraction would bring new opportunities to the province in the future.

He wished to support investors in the province, particularly the Trump Organization’s project, and suggested Hưng Yên set aside land plots for US universities to open campuses there.

On the same day, the diplomat paid floral tribute at the Nguyễn Văn Linh Monument in Hưng Yên city, visited Nôm village in Đại Đông commune of Văn Lâm district, and toured the Hanesbrands Việt Nam factory in Chính Nghĩa commune of Kim Đông district. — VNS

Economy

Taxing times

The US has imposed a 46 per cent tariff on Vietnamese goods, significantly impacting textiles, footwear, and seafood. With Vietnam's export market to the US, accounting for nearly 30 per cent of its total turnover, businesses are facing rising costs and competitive disadvantages. While the government has responded swiftly with plans to negotiate a better tariff rate, companies adjust their strategies as they await further discussions.
Economy

Việt Nam's foreign investment surges 35% in Q1

Foreign investment disbursement grew 7 per cent year-on-year, reaching nearly $4.96 billion in the period. This increase underscores sustained confidence from international investors, reaffirming Việt Nam's position as a key investment destination.
Economy

HCM City economy grows at fastest pace in five years

Việt Nam’s largest economic hub, HCM City, is seeing a robust economic recovery, with its Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) rising over 7.5 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter, marking the highest growth rate since 2020.

