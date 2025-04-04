Taxing times

The US has imposed a 46 per cent tariff on Vietnamese goods, significantly impacting textiles, footwear, and seafood. With Vietnam's export market to the US, accounting for nearly 30 per cent of its total turnover, businesses are facing rising costs and competitive disadvantages. While the government has responded swiftly with plans to negotiate a better tariff rate, companies adjust their strategies as they await further discussions.