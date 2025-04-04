Taxing times

The US has imposed a 46 per cent tariff on Vietnamese goods, significantly impacting textiles, footwear, and seafood. With Vietnam's export market to the US, accounting for nearly 30 per cent of its total turnover, businesses are facing rising costs and competitive disadvantages. While the government has responded swiftly with plans to negotiate a better tariff rate, companies adjust their strategies as they await further discussions.
The initiative invites start-ups, innovators and changemakers to submit solutions focused on enhancing long-term financial resilience, well-being and fulfilment throughout multi-stage lives in Asia, particularly in terms of a rapidly ageing society, with prizes for the best ideas.
Foreign investment disbursement grew 7 per cent year-on-year, reaching nearly $4.96 billion in the period. This increase underscores sustained confidence from international investors, reaffirming Việt Nam's position as a key investment destination.
Việt Nam’s largest economic hub, HCM City, is seeing a robust economic recovery, with its Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) rising over 7.5 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter, marking the highest growth rate since 2020.