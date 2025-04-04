Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Tuyên Quang calls for OVs, businesses to expand investment

April 04, 2025 - 22:39
Tuyên Quang has actively engaged with overseas Vietnamese through international outreach, business networking, and collaboration with the Vietnam business association abroad.
Nguyen Trung Kien, Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese. — VNA/VNS Photo

Tuyên Quang — A delegation of nearly 50 overseas Vietnamese from 20 countries and territories, led by Nguyễn Trung Kiên, Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, met with leaders of the northern mountainous province of Tuyên Quang on April 3 to discuss economic cooperation.

Vice Chairman of the Tuyên Quang People's Committee Hoang Viet Phuong highlighted the province’s strategic location, 140 km north of Hanoi, and its historical significance as the former "Capital of the Resistance”.

He noted that in 2024, Tuyên Quang’s economy grew by 9.04%, ranking 12th nationwide and 4th among northern mountainous provinces. Infrastructure improvements, including the Tuyên Quang - Phú Thọ Expressway, have reduced travel time from Hà Nội to just 1.5 hours.

Tuyen Quang has actively engaged with overseas Vietnamese through international outreach, business networking, and collaboration with the Vietnam business association abroad.

Currently, over 5,400 overseas Vietnamese have ties to the province. In 2024, Vietnamese communities abroad contributed over VNĐ1 billion (US$39,000), 16 tonnes of rice, and other aid to support local disaster relief.

Provincial leaders called on overseas Vietnamese professionals and businesses to invest in key sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and trade. They also urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to enhance connections between provinces and overseas Vietnamese entrepreneurs.

Chairman Kiên emphasised the growing contributions of overseas Vietnamese to national development, including investments, technology transfer, and cultural promotion. He encouraged them to maintain strong ties with their homeland and support Việt Nam’s economic and social progress.

During the visit, the delegation provided charitable donations to support Tuyên Quang’s housing assistance programme for disadvantaged residents. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Economy

Taxing times

The US has imposed a 46 per cent tariff on Vietnamese goods, significantly impacting textiles, footwear, and seafood. With Vietnam's export market to the US, accounting for nearly 30 per cent of its total turnover, businesses are facing rising costs and competitive disadvantages. While the government has responded swiftly with plans to negotiate a better tariff rate, companies adjust their strategies as they await further discussions.
Economy

Việt Nam's foreign investment surges 35% in Q1

Foreign investment disbursement grew 7 per cent year-on-year, reaching nearly $4.96 billion in the period. This increase underscores sustained confidence from international investors, reaffirming Việt Nam's position as a key investment destination.
Economy

HCM City economy grows at fastest pace in five years

Việt Nam’s largest economic hub, HCM City, is seeing a robust economic recovery, with its Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) rising over 7.5 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter, marking the highest growth rate since 2020.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom