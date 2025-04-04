Tuyên Quang calls for OVs, businesses to expand investment

Tuyên Quang — A delegation of nearly 50 overseas Vietnamese from 20 countries and territories, led by Nguyễn Trung Kiên, Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, met with leaders of the northern mountainous province of Tuyên Quang on April 3 to discuss economic cooperation.

Vice Chairman of the Tuyên Quang People's Committee Hoang Viet Phuong highlighted the province’s strategic location, 140 km north of Hanoi, and its historical significance as the former "Capital of the Resistance”.

He noted that in 2024, Tuyên Quang’s economy grew by 9.04%, ranking 12th nationwide and 4th among northern mountainous provinces. Infrastructure improvements, including the Tuyên Quang - Phú Thọ Expressway, have reduced travel time from Hà Nội to just 1.5 hours.

Tuyen Quang has actively engaged with overseas Vietnamese through international outreach, business networking, and collaboration with the Vietnam business association abroad.

Currently, over 5,400 overseas Vietnamese have ties to the province. In 2024, Vietnamese communities abroad contributed over VNĐ1 billion (US$39,000), 16 tonnes of rice, and other aid to support local disaster relief.

Provincial leaders called on overseas Vietnamese professionals and businesses to invest in key sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and trade. They also urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to enhance connections between provinces and overseas Vietnamese entrepreneurs.

Chairman Kiên emphasised the growing contributions of overseas Vietnamese to national development, including investments, technology transfer, and cultural promotion. He encouraged them to maintain strong ties with their homeland and support Việt Nam’s economic and social progress.

During the visit, the delegation provided charitable donations to support Tuyên Quang’s housing assistance programme for disadvantaged residents. — VNS