Flight aims to boost Việt Nam–US trade and investment ties

HCM CIY — A chartered flight organised by HDBank carrying nearly 200 Vietnamese entrepreneurs arrived in the US on the evening of April 4 (Việt Nam time), kicking off a series of activities designed to foster connections, explore business opportunities, and promote trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

The flight brought together representatives of Việt Nam’s business community across a wide range of sectors, including finance and banking, aviation, energy, technology, and import-export.

This initiative highlights the private sector’s proactive approach and strong commitment to accessing the US – a strategic global market – while supporting the Government’s broader agenda to strengthen bilateral economic relations.

The US is currently one of Việt Nam’s largest trade and investment partners. Many Vietnamese enterprises have increasingly expanded their presence in this market through strategic partnerships in key sectors such as aviation, high technology, energy, and financial services.

In March 2025 alone, businesses from both countries signed numerous trade agreements with a total value exceeding US$90 billion, with more than $50 billion set for implementation this year. These agreements focus on areas such as aircraft procurement, aviation services, oil and gas exploitation, and petrochemical imports.

During this HDBank-led trip, Vietnamese entrepreneurs aim to explore further opportunities for cooperation in supply chains, digital finance, and green transformation.

A representative from HDBank reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to strengthening ties with international financial and investment ecosystems, serving as a bridge for Vietnamese enterprises to integrate more deeply into global markets.

Continuing a long-term strategy

With nearly 200 Vietnamese entrepreneurs on board, HDBank’s chartered flight marks the continuation of numerous bilateral promotion activities carried out in recent times

In 2024, Vietnamese businesses engaged directly with major US corporations such as Boeing, GE, Microsoft, AWS, Google, Apple, and NVIDIA, resulting in cooperation agreements worth tens of billions of dollars, some of which are now in the implementation stage.

Notable projects include partnerships in the technology and telecommunications sectors – such as collaboration with SpaceX to apply satellite internet in aviation, banking, and consumer ecosystems in Việt Nam.

Meanwhile, FPT Corporation signed a strategic agreement with NVIDIA to develop AI and cloud computing solutions, with plans to invest $200 million in building an AI factory powered by NVIDIA technology. Vietjet has also reported a total cooperation value exceeding $50 billion with leading US partners.

Vietnamese business community has actively expanded strategic cooperation with international partners, making substantial contributions to enhancing bilateral economic relations and elevating Việt Nam’s position on the global stage.

These efforts are unlocking new growth opportunities while affirming the rising role of Vietnamese enterprises in the global value chain.

The HDBank flight on April 4 serves as a compelling testament to the Vietnamese business community’s forward-thinking mindset, strong integration capacity, and ambitious pursuit of new heights in this new era. — VNS