Hải Phòng inaugurates 73ha-smart port

HÀ NỘI — The People’s Committee of Hải Phòng City, in collaboration with Hateco Group, officially inaugurated the Hateco Hai Phong International Container Terminal (HHIT) on Saturday at the Lạch Huyện deep-water port area.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology at berths 5 and 6, HHIT marks Việt Nam's first privately developed smart port. The terminal boasts automated entry and exit gates, semi-automated berths, and the capability to accommodate the world’s largest container ships, including vessels sailing directly from the US West and East Coasts.

The new Hateco Hai Phong International Container Terminal (HHIT) spans 73ha, featuring a 900-m wharf with a water depth ranging from -16.8 to -18.4m. The terminal can accommodate two ultra-large container vessels simultaneously, each up to 200,000 DWT (over 18,000 TEU) and 400m in length. The launch of HHIT represents a significant milestone in Việt Nam’s maritime development, boosting international trade and driving economic growth not only in the northern region but across the nation.

Technologically advanced, the port is equipped with 10 STS shore cranes, 36 electric e-RTG cranes, and 1,350 refrigerated container sockets, ensuring efficient and high-speed loading and unloading while conserving energy and minimising environmental impact. A smart operating system underpins its operations, with the Terminal Operating System (TOS) synchronising all processes, a real-time Operations Center (OC) monitoring activities, and advanced technologies such as QR scanning, OCR, and smart security systems further optimising performance.

Notably, HHIT is the first port in Việt Nam to implement the TAS (Truck Appointment System), enabling container truck drivers to schedule pickups in advance, saving time and improving overall operational efficiency.

At the inauguration, Danish Ambassador to Việt Nam, Nicolai Prytz said: “This terminal represents far more than just an infrastructure project. It is a powerful example of a formidable innovative partnership in the endeavour to build an extremely efficient operational port. However, it is also a significant contribution to Việt Nam’s goal when it comes to the green transition, given the ambitious focus on sustainability, through its state-of-the-art green technologies, automated systems and steadfast commitment to the environment and emission reduction.”

Nguyễn Đức Thọ, Vice Chairman of the Hải Phòng City People’s Committee, announced that cargo throughput in Hải Phòng has been consistently growing by 12–15 percent annually, reaching 190 million tonnes in 2024 and projected to hit 212 million tonnes in 2025.

The Lạch Huyện port area is undergoing development to become a major international gateway and transit hub. Planned facilities will accommodate containers, general cargo, bulk goods, liquid and gas shipments, passenger services, and public maritime operations. The port is designed to handle container vessels of up to 18,000 TEU, general and bulk cargo ships of up to 100,000 tonnes, liquid and gas tankers of up to 150,000 tonnes, and cruise ships of up to 225,000 GT.

Robert Uggla, Chairman of A.P. Moller-Maersk, the parent company of APM Terminals - Hateco’s strategic partner in developing the HHIT said: “Việt Nam is rising as a manufacturing and trade powerhouse, and Hải Phòng sits at the heart of this growth. Through our involvement here, we’re not just building infrastructure - we’re enabling businesses, creating jobs, and connecting Việt Nam to the world,” he added.

At the ceremony, Hateco Group also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with APM Terminals to establish a strategic partnership in Việt Nam’s port and logistics sector. Under the agreement, the two parties will strengthen co-operation in two key areas.

First, in port development and operations, they will work together on infrastructure projects - covering investment, design, and operational efficiency - to enhance Việt Nam’s port capacity.

Second, in the logistics sector, efforts will be closely integrated with port operations to improve connectivity between ports, logistics centres, and inland transport. This aims to deliver seamless supply chain solutions and leverage synergies from existing port activities. —VNS