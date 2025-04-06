FDI predicted to surge in high-value technology industries

HÀ NỘI — The National Financial Supervisory Commission has projected that foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into Việt Nam will remain robust, particularly in high-value sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and logistics.

In its macroeconomic outlook report, the commission highlighted Việt Nam's emergence as a prime destination for investors in science and technology, especially in the semiconductor industry. Factors contributing to this include the availability of high-quality human resources at competitive costs, upgraded infrastructure, increasingly open and transparent policies, and the strong political commitment of Party and State leaders.

Resolution No 57-NQ/TW, issued by the Politburo on December 22, 2024, lays out a comprehensive strategy aimed at advancing science and technology development, fostering innovation, and accelerating national digital transformation. The resolution sets targets of raising the technology and innovation capabilities of Vietnamese businesses to above the global average level and achieving international standards in certain fields of science and technology.

Additionally, the Government is implementing a range of policies and actions. These include enhancing regulatory frameworks to support innovation and launching initiatives such as a workforce development program and a semiconductor industry strategy, ensuring Việt Nam remains at the forefront of global technological advancement.

According to Đoàn Hữu Hậu, director of digital transformation services and AI applications at FPT Digital, Việt Nam's economy has maintained stable growth thanks to sound macroeconomic policies, strong export growth, and the sustainable development of key industries and the domestic consumer market.

Moreover, Việt Nam’s geopolitical advantages and stable policies make it an attractive destination for foreign investors, he said.

However, amid the surge in investments in the semiconductor industry and innovation, Việt Nam also faces such challenges as global economic volatility, constantly evolving policies and regulations, and requirements for infrastructure development, risk management, and IT capacity.

To foster the development of AI and semiconductor industry, Việt Nam will focus on several key solutions, including developing strategic infrastructure, improving regulatory frameworks, simplifying administrative procedures, and promoting workforce training.

The Ministry of Finance plans to present amendments of the Law on State Budget to the National Assembly in May, aiming to address institutional bottlenecks related to funding for basic science and technology, said Minister Nguyễn Văn Thắng. — VNS