Đồng Nai holds dialogue with FDI enterprises to ease difficulties

ĐỒNG NAI — The People's Committee of Đồng Nai province on March 28 held a meeting with foreign direct investment (FDI) enterprises operating in the locality to address difficulties they are facing.

The event saw the participation of representatives from over 300 FDI companies, foreign business associations and industrial infrastructure firms in the province.

At the event, businesses raised concerns related to value-added tax refunds, increased land rental costs, reduced LNG supply, labour shortages, the issuance of construction ownership certificates and environmental hygiene and traffic safety on roads within industrial zones.

Representatives from local agencies responded to the wide swath of business concerns.

Chairman of the Đồng Nai provincial People's Committee Võ Tấn Đức said that the meeting provided an opportunity for local authorities to share information and understand specific difficulties, thus better supporting businesses.

He said that in the coming time, Đồng Nai will continue to speed up administrative reforms, improve workforce quality and enhance infrastructure to create a favourable investment environment.

The province's strategy gives priority to attracting investments in modern technology, supporting industries, semiconductor and environmentally friendly technologies, thus promoting sustainable industrial growth and enhancing competitiveness, Đức said.

Dương Minh Dũng, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, noted that the opinions raised by the businesses at the meeting help authorities identify legal bottlenecks and shortcomings.

Đồng Nai is committed to green industrial development and establishing modern industrial zones, emphasising the importance of environmental hygiene and traffic safety. Specific guidance will be provided to assist businesses in obtaining construction ownership certificates, he said.

Besides industrial production, Đồng Nai aims to attract investments in services and infrastructure, education, complexes, exhibitions and hotels in the urban area next to Long Thành Airport, as well as urban-service-tourism projects along the Đồng Nai River.

To date, Đồng Nai has over 1,700 valid FDI projects with total registered capital of nearly US$36 billion from 46 countries and territories. — VNS