Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2025 launches

HÀ NỘI — Samsung Vietnam and Junior Achievement Vietnam (JA Vietnam) on Friday officially launched the 'Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2025', providing students with the opportunity to apply STEM education knowledge related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics while nurturing the ability to access technology and create solutions to solve social problems.

Speaking at the ceremony, Na Ki Hong, President of Samsung Vietnam said: “Samsung is actively implementing Solve for Tomorrow with the desire to support Việt Nam in its journey to become a developed country in technology.

"Furthermore, Samsung is also carrying out many social responsibility activities to express gratitude for the support of Vietnamese people, especially the active support from the government. Samsung's social responsibility activities not only enhance Việt Nam's basic competitiveness but also connect with future leadership training.”

Building on the success of previous competitions, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2025 will be implemented over eight months, from March 28, 2025, to October 31, 2025.

This year, students will apply STEM knowledge, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Design Thinking to develop and realise innovative solutions to current social issues.

Students and teachers will have the opportunity to participate in online and in-person courses, as well as useful training programmes across the three regions throughout the competition.

Notably, as AI – the core technology of the fourth industrial revolution – continues to develop rapidly and is widely applied, playing a crucial role in many social fields, this year, in addition to the training on Design Thinking, the competition will also provide students with knowledge about AI for the first time.

They will learn how to apply AI to solve problems and utilise it to develop their competition products. This is part of Samsung's efforts to equip Việt Nam's youth with valuable knowledge in the high-tech era, contributing to the realisation of future goals.

Solve for Tomorrow 2025 is expected to attract approximately 160,000 students registering for online courses, along with 2,400 entries submitted from middle and high schools nationwide.

The total prize value for this year's competition is up to VNĐ6 billion (US$235,000), with many attractive prize categories. Additionally, first-place winning schools will receive sponsorship from Samsung to build a STEM Lab valued at $60,000. — VNS