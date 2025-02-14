Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Samsung Vietnam leader honoured for contributing to Việt Nam-RoK diplomatic relations

February 14, 2025 - 10:17
Samsung’s strategic expansion of high-tech investment in Việt Nam will play a crucial role in advancing the country’s key socio-economic development goals
Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ (right) presents the "For the Cause of Việt Nam’s Foreign Affairs" insignia to Choi Joo Ho, General Director of Samsung Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo Việt Đức

HÀ NỘI — Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ on Thursday presented the "For the Cause of Việt Nam’s Foreign Affairs" insignia to Choi Joo Ho, General Director of Samsung Việt Nam, in recognition of his contributions to strengthening cooperation, particularly in economy, trade, and investment, between Việt Nam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Speaking at the ceremony, Vũ commended Choi for his efforts in expanding Samsung’s investment in Việt Nam, which has significantly contributed to the country’s socio-economic development. He highlighted Samsung’s pivotal role in the electronics industry, creating jobs for hundreds of thousands of workers.

The Deputy FM also emphasised that Samsung’s strategic expansion of high-tech investment in Việt Nam will play a crucial role in advancing the country’s key socio-economic development goals in the years ahead.

For his part, Choi reaffirmed Samsung Việt Nam’s commitment to working closely with the Vietnamese government in investment cooperation, innovation, and human resources development, further strengthening the partnership between the two nations. — VNS

NIC partners with Samsung Vietnam in developing tech talent

Samsung Vietnam in collaboration with NIC will organise training courses on Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and Big Data for about 200 students from some member universities of the Vietnam National University, Hanoi and FPT University.

NA deputies to debate several draft laws, resolutions on February 13

In the afternoon, deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) will discuss the proposal and the verification report on the investment policy for the Lào Cai - Hà Nội - Hải Phòng railway project, as well as the those for a draft resolution for piloting special mechanisms and policies to develop urban rail networks in Hà Nội and HCM City.

