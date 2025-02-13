State President welcomes Lao Foreign Minister

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Thursday for visiting Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane, who has chosen Việt Nam as the first country to visit in his recent new role.

President Cường expressed his belief that under the sound leadership of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, along with the drastic direction of the Government, the close supervision of the National Assembly, and the solidarity of the entire people, the fraternal Lao country will overcome challenges and achieve goals set in the Resolution of the 11th National Party Congress and the ninth five-year socio-economic development plan.

Hailing the fruitful cooperation between the two foreign ministries, he thanked the minister for ensuring stable living and business conditions for the Vietnamese community in Laos. This support has not only empowered them to thrive but has also strengthened friendship between the two nations.

Phomvihane, for his part, praised Việt Nam as a shining example of high growth, ranking among the top in the region and globally. He believed that Việt Nam will successfully realise the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, especially as it approaches the 14th National Party Congress, and on the way to become a developed, high-income nation by 2045.

He thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for their steadfast support and solidarity with the Lao counterparts, particularly during its ASEAN Chairmanship in 2024.

Relations between the two countries are now at their best, flourishing across all levels and channels, he said.

Host and guest expressed their pleasure with important progress in bilateral ties, especially stronger political trust through regular high-level exchanges, cooperation mechanisms and important collaboration orientations. Defence and security cooperation remains a cornerstone of their partnership, while economic, trade, and investment ties have grown robustly, with an increasing number of Vietnamese businesses investing in Laos. Locality-to-locality and people-to-people exchanges have been further enhanced.

They agreed on the importance of continuing to educate future generations about the invaluable bond between the two countries, describing it as an invaluable asset built on years of solidarity during the struggles for independence and national development.

The Vietnamese President also suggested joint efforts to celebrate significant anniversaries this year.

On global and regional issues of shared concern, they underscored the need for close coordination at global and regional forums, given the rapidly evolving global and regional landscapes.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese leader affirmed that he will visit Laos soon, following an invitation from Lao General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith. — VNS