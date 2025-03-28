Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Inspection team in rice export oversight

March 28, 2025 - 17:44
The inspection team will focus on enforcing legal regulations related to rice export business activities in the Mekong Delta region, addressing violations while reviewing market supply and demand, as well as pricing.
Vietnamese rice being loaded for export. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade has formed an inter-agency inspection team to oversee rice export business activities in the Mekong Delta region.

The objective is to ensure transparency, stabilise the market and protect the interests of rice producers amid domestic and international fluctuations.

The inspection team will focus on enforcing legal regulations related to rice export businesses, addressing violations while reviewing market supply and demand, as well investigating pricing conditions.

The inspection period covers transactions from September 2024 to the end of February 2025, with the actual inspections taking place March 25 to 28.

The inspection team, announced under Decision No. 831/QĐ-BCT issued on March 21, 2025, will work closely with key export enterprises, industry associations and local authorities, assessing the current market situation of the grain and propose measures to stabilise it.

The findings from the inspection will be reported to the government before March 31.

A total of 44 businesses are being inspected and they will be required to comply with legal regulations on rice export and ensure transparency in trading and exporting activities. They need to provide complete documentation and relevant materials related to their business operations, export contracts and product origin upon request.

Businesses are being warned they must not engage in trade fraud, price manipulation or be using any legal loopholes in rice exports. They must strictly adhere to state regulatory measures, refrain from exploiting market conditions to destabilise the rice industry and cooperate fully with the inspection team by providing truthful and timely information.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is also expediting amendments to Decree 107/2018/NĐ-CP and Decree 01/2025/NĐ-CP on rice export business activities under a fast-tracked process, with completion expected in March.

Previously, Official Dispatch No. 21/CĐ-TTg, issued by the Prime Minister on March 4, instructed ministries, sectors and local authorities to implement comprehensive measures to balance supply and demand, stabilise rice exports and control any price manipulation that could impact the market.

According to the Việt Nam Food Association (VFA), rice prices in the Mekong Delta region experienced slight fluctuations on March 24. However market demand remained stable, with some raw rice categories seeing a slight decline, while fresh paddy prices held steady compared to the weekend. — BIZHUB/VNS

rice export rice export rice price rice export Vietnamese rice products MoIT

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Economy

Takeda Vietnam’s leadership approach: fostering innovation, collaboration in healthcare

Takeda Vietnam is delighted to announce the appointment of its new General Manager Benjamin Ping. Benjamin is an experienced pharmaceutical executive who has over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical space working in roles of increasing responsibilities over various cities like Singapore, Shanghai, Hong Kong (China) and most recently Dubai. As Việt Nam experiences an era of national rise, he is committed to supporting the government’s push to advance healthcare and meet patient needs by bringing Takeda’s life-transforming medicine and vaccine portfolio to the Vietnamese population.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom