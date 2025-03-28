Việt Nam launches semiconductor innovation hub with FPT, Alchip

HÀ NỘI — The National Innovation Centre (NIC) and FPT Semiconductor, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, along with technology partners on March 28 inaugurated the Vietnam Semiconductor Innovation Centre (VSIC) and the semiconductor start-up incubation space FPT-ALCHIP in Hà Nội.

The event marked a significant step forward in Việt Nam’s efforts to develop its semiconductor industry, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to fostering innovation, public-private collaboration and developing a highly skilled workforce.

Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyễn Đức Tâm highlighted the importance of public-private collaboration in developing a strong workforce and helping Việt Nam compete globally.

“Public-private collaboration and the ‘Three Houses’ model – Government, Academia and Enterprises – are key to Việt Nam’s semiconductor growth,” Tâm said, adding that the Ministry of Finance has tasked NIC with partnering with top tech firms, notably FPT, to train talent and support chip design at universities.

He said the Ministry of Finance pledged continued support for businesses and international partners in growing the industry.

Director of NIC Vũ Quốc Huy highlighted the importance of VSIC and the FPT-ALCHIP incubation space in implementing national policies on technological breakthroughs, innovation and public-private partnerships.

He emphasised that the initiative aims to contribute to the Government’s target of training 50,000 semiconductor engineers by the end of the year and fostering the growth of 100 chip design enterprises.

Trần Đăng Hòa, chairman of FPT IS and FPT Semiconductor, underscored the significance of partnerships in launching the semiconductor incubation and development centre. He said the initiative will enable FPT to support government policies while creating greater opportunities for Vietnamese engineers to enhance their skills and advance their careers.

NIC and FPT led the launch of VSIC, backed by top tech firms and universities such as Cadence, Keysight, Tektronix, Hanoi University of Science and Technology and Vietnam National University. A key success is bringing in Alchip, Taiwan (China)’s top AI chip company, as a partner. Alchip, valued at approximately US$7 billion, is a major player in AI chip design, with TSMC as one of its key shareholders.

Vice president of Alchip Technologies Peter Teng expressed his enthusiasm for Alchip’s first offshore development centre in Hà Nội, describing it as a milestone in Việt Nam’s innovation journey and a testament to the power of international collaboration.

In recent years, NIC has actively partnered with leading global technology companies to implement various initiatives, including short-term semiconductor training scholarships for students and technical support for chip design at approximately 40 universities in Việt Nam.

NIC and FPT have also worked together to attract major technology firms from the US, Japan, Taiwan (China) and South Korea to explore investment opportunities in Việt Nam. — BIZHUB/VNS