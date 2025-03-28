An Giang speeds up construction of expressway

AN GIANG – The Steering Committee of the Châu Đốc – Cần Thơ – Sóc Trăng Expressway Project has held a meeting with contractors in An Giang Province to speed up construction progress to ensure the basic completion in June 2026 and full operation in 2027.

At the meeting, the contractors committed to the leaders of An Giang Province to further speed up the construction progress and complete the project on time.

Nguyễn Phi Long, Chairman of the Board of Directors and General Director of Thành Huy Group, one of the contractors building the expressway, said that the contractor is determined to complete all of its work before June 30, 2026, about nine months ahead of the contract schedule in accordance with the direction of the Prime Minister and the province.

To speed up the project's progress, at the meeting, the contractors proposed many new and modern methods to shorten construction time while still ensuring the quality of the project.

Currently, the project section through An Giang Province is being accelerated by contractors and is ahead of schedule compared to other projects.

The construction was able to be ahead of schedule thanks to the initiative of An Giang Provincial People's Committee to ensure the source of construction materials for the project.

To ensure sufficient sand for the project, the An Giang Provincial People's Committee has taken drastic measures to supplement the sand source. Currently, contractors are urgently supplying sand to the project.

Regarding the stone supply, the locality is ready to exploit the stone quarry at Dài Mountain with a reserve of nearly three million cubic metres this month to provide stone for the highway project.

The Châu Đốc - Cần Thơ - Sóc Trăng Expressway project has a total length of more than 188 kilometres, starting at National Highway No.91 in Anh Giang Province’s Châu Đốc City, passing through Cần Thơ City and Hậu Giang Province and ending at Trần Đề Port in Sóc Trăng Province.

The section passing through An Giang Province is nearly 57 kilometres long.

The expressway, which runs horizontally through the Mekong Delta, promises to shorten travel times between the delta provinces and HCM City. Furthermore, it will connect with Sóc Trăng Province’s Trần Đề Port, an important gateway and economic engine of the region, facilitating the transit of imports and exports not only for Việt Nam but also for Cambodia and the wider Mekong sub-region.

With a total investment of VNĐ44.7 trillion (US$1.9 billion), the project is separated into four component projects carried out by four localities - An Giang, Hậu Giang and Sóc Trăng provinces and Cần Thơ City - where it passes through.

In the first phase, it will have four lanes and allow speeds of up to 100km per hour.

It is identified as a national project and key to facilitating socio-economic development in the Mekong Delta.

The localities are speeding up site clearance, compensation and resettlement for affected households.

Other planned expressways to be built in the Mekong Delta include Cần Thơ - Cà Mau and Hà Tiên - Rạch Giá - Bạc Liêu. – VNS