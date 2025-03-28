Over $6.2 billion needed for expanding North-South expressway

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Construction has proposed expanding the 1,144-km eastern wing of North-South expressway from Hà Nội to HCM City from four to six lanes, at an estimated cost of VNĐ152.1 trillion (around US$6.2 billion).

In its report to the Prime Minister, the ministry outlined special investment mechanisms, including the appointment of contractors for consultancy and construction packages, with a preference for firms that have previously worked on sections of the expressway. Additionally, construction companies will be exempt from mining permits for common building materials.

If approved, the ministry aims to secure the legislature’s investment policy approval by June 2025, with construction expected to begin in the fourth quarter of this year. The project is projected to disburse between VNĐ23-35 trillion ($940 million - $1.43 billion) in 2025, with the remaining between 2026 and 2027.

Officials emphasised that the upgrade is essential to accommodate rising traffic demand, support the target of 8 per cent GDP growth, and help achieve a GDP of $500 billion in 2025. It is also expected to enhance traffic safety and address the limitations of the current four-lane expressway. — VNS