Over 37,000 Vietnamese workers sent abroad in Q1

HÀ NỘI — The Department of Overseas Labour Management, at the Ministry of Home Affairs, has reported that 37,027 Vietnamese workers went abroad for employment in the first three months of this year, accounting for 28.4 per cent of this year target.

Of the total, 7,061 were women, making up around 19 per cent.

Japan remained the top destination, receiving over 18,930 workers, followed by Taiwan (China) with 11,076 and South Korea with more than 4,140.

Việt Nam has set a target of sending 130,000 workers abroad under labour contracts in 2025.

Currently, 505 enterprises are authorised to provide overseas employment services for Vietnamese workers.

In 2024, a total of 158,588 workers were sent abroad for employment.

For 2025, authorities aim to maintain and strengthen traditional overseas labour markets, while expanding into high-income destinations that match the skills and qualifications of Vietnamese workers.

Enterprises will be encouraged to proactively develop labour sources and enhance vocational and language training to better prepare workers before departure.

All workers must undergo orientation sessions covering customs, traditions and legal regulations of their host countries.

At the same time, efforts will be stepped up to protect workers’ legal rights and interests while also providing job counselling and employment support for those returning to Việt Nam. — VNS