NEU’s Postgraduate Information Day 2025 to connect local students with top global universities

HÀ NỘI – Under the theme "Inner Strength - Global Reach," the Postgraduate Information Day will take place at the National Economics University (NEU) on March 28, offering students and professionals unparalleled opportunities to explore international postgraduate programmes and connect with global academic networks.

Organised directly on NEU’s campus, the Postgraduate Information Day stands as the university’s premier study abroad event, providing a comprehensive overview of postgraduate opportunities worldwide. The event serves as a unique platform for NEU students and young professionals in Hà Nội to engage face-to-face with education experts, alumni who have studied abroad, and representatives from top international universities.

Beyond delivering critical information on scholarships and research pathways, the day aims to inspire attendees, broaden their perspectives, and empower them to pursue ambitious academic milestones on a global stage.

The 2024 edition of the event left an indelible mark, drawing over 400 participants and featuring 30 admissions representatives from leading universities in the UK, Australia, the US, France, and China. It cemented its reputation as a standout occasion for students eager to explore international education opportunities.

Building on this success, the 2025 Postgraduate Information Day returns with even greater ambition, emphasising the theme "Inner Strength - Global Reach." This year’s event promises to amplify its impact with a carefully curated lineup of meaningful and engaging activities, designed to deliver practical value and inspiration.

The event will commence with a standout workshop titled “From Self-Awareness to Top Global Scholarships,” featuring two distinguished speakers. Nguyễn Mai Ngọc Anh, Director and Senior Education Consultant at AcadeMe, brings her remarkable experience of securing prestigious scholarships from Harvard University, Tsinghua University, and Wesleyan University.

Joining her is Nguyễn Văn Đại, a lecturer at NEU’s Faculty of Planning and Development, who has earned a full Master’s scholarship from the Australian government for the University of Melbourne and a PhD scholarship from Vingroup.

The highlight of the event, Information Day, is set to be the most ambitious yet, with admissions representatives from over 50 top-tier universities across Europe, Asia, the US, and Australia expected to attend. This dynamic gathering will offer a wealth of information on scholarships, training programmes, and research opportunities, alongside direct interactions with former international students, education consultants, and university delegates. For attendees, Information Day represents a golden opportunity to chart their academic journeys, seize study abroad prospects, and prepare to conquer new heights in global education.

With its exciting return, the 2025 Postgraduate Information Day is poised to be an unmissable event for anyone dreaming of studying abroad. As NEU continues to bridge local talent with global possibilities, this event stands as a vital stepping stone for Việt Nam’s next generation of scholars and leaders.- VNS