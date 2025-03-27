Hà Nội’s ‘Free Restroom’ initiative provides comfort and convenience for tourists

HÀ NỘI — On the bustling streets of Trúc Bạch Ward in Hà Nội's Ba Đình District, where the aroma of coffee and street food fills the air, a quiet yet meaningful initiative is taking root.

A growing number of businesses have placed blue signs reading "Free Restroom" outside their establishments, inviting pedestrians and tourists to use their facilities free of charge.

This initiative, officially launched as “Free Restroom – Make yourself at home”, is a pilot programme by the Trúc Bạch Ward People’s Committee. It aims to provide convenient, free restroom access to those in need, particularly in popular food and beverage areas.

One of the early adopters of the initiative is Đào Thị Nga, a café owner in Trúc Bạch Ward. Her small coffee shop, nestled by a lakeside garden, displays a blue “Restroom” sign.

"I often think about the struggles of people on the road," Nga told Nhân Dân (People) online newspaper.

"Sometimes, we all find ourselves in situations where we desperately need a restroom but can’t find one. For international tourists, this can be even more uncomfortable. Many hesitate to ask businesses for access, fearing rejection or embarrassment," she said.

For Nga, running a business is not just about making a profit. It’s also about giving back to the community.

"Providing a free restroom is a simple act of kindness, and kindness should never come with conditions," she said.

She pointed to the sign outside her shop and said: "Before, I had to guess what people wanted when they hesitantly approached. Now, this sign speaks for itself. Those in need can find help without having to ask."

Nga is not alone. The “Free Restroom” initiative has been widely applied by businesses across several well-known streets, including Ngũ Xã, Hàng Than, Hòe Nhai and Trúc Bạch.

Unlike paid public restrooms, which are often hard to find, these voluntary restroom spots operate entirely on goodwill.

The programme is simple: participating businesses display a blue “Free Restroom” sign featuring a smiling face, signalling to locals and tourists that they are welcome to use the facilities at no cost.

"When the ward officials introduced this campaign, I agreed to participate immediately," Nga said. "It just made sense."

Nga believes the "Free Restroom" campaign is more than just an act of charity. It’s a step toward a more sustainable and compassionate society. She hopes other businesses will see the long-term benefits, both for the community and their own reputation.

"For those who are hesitant, I encourage them to focus on the positive impact. Tourists and locals will remember businesses that show kindness, and that goodwill will come back in many ways," she said.

However, she also emphasises the importance of maintaining cleanliness and dignity in this initiative.

"Offering a free restroom doesn’t mean it should be dirty or neglected. I take time to clean mine regularly. Helping others should always come from the heart, and building a civilised community starts with small, genuine acts."

After five years of living in Việt Nam, John, an American educator based in Hà Nội, is excited to see the city launching the “Free Restroom” initiative.

“This change is truly amazing. I’m sure my friends will want to visit Việt Nam more often,” John said after stepping out of a convenience store on Hàng Than Street, where a blue “Free Restroom” sign was prominently displayed.

For Phạm Hoàng Lan, a 23-year-old resident in Nam Từ Liêm District, businesses participating in this programme deserve strong support from customers.

“I hope this project will expand further, and at the same time, I hope businesses will maintain cleanliness and convenience in the long run,” she said.

Architect Nguyễn Quang Trung said public restrooms should not be seen as secondary structures, but rather as an integral part of urban landscapes.

"Many people tend to avoid using public restrooms in the city, which affects how they navigate certain areas. But instead of treating them as afterthoughts, we should see them as part of the urban landscape, impacting quality of life and tourism experiences," Trung explained.

For backpackers and independent travellers, the lack of clean, accessible restrooms often poses a challenge.

"In the short term, the 'Free Restroom' model helps address this issue. However, I hope that in the future, Hà Nội will invest in permanent, well-designed public restrooms that ensure privacy for different genders and accessibility for people with disabilities," Trung added.

Hà Nội is not the first city to implement this model. Previously, Đà Nẵng introduced its "Comfort as Home" project in 2017, offering free restrooms in businesses across the city. This initiative significantly boosted tourism, making Đà Nẵng a preferred destination for both domestic and international travellers.

As Hà Nội is piloting its programme, residents and visitors alike are hopeful that this simple yet impactful change will help create a more welcoming, convenient and tourist-friendly capital city. — VNS