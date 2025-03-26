Bạch Mai Hospital and AstraZeneca work together to improve patient care quality

HÀ NỘI — Bạch Mai Hospital and AstraZeneca signed a cooperation agreement on expanding collaboration in scientific research, medical training and raising community awareness to improve healthcare quality on March 25.

The comprehensive collaboration will be implemented through five main pillars: screening and diagnosis, enhancing healthcare practitioners’ capacity, patient communication and support, scientific research, digital transformation and the application of artificial intelligence.

Specifically, AstraZeneca Vietnam will support Bạch Mai Hospital in organising scientific conferences and training programmes to enhance the professional capacity of healthcare staff in various treatment fields.

The company will also collaborate with the hospital on multi-disease screening and diagnostic programmes, such as the Asthma/COPD screening programme, kidney complication assessments for high-risk patients, cancer screening and lung nodule management programmes.

In parallel with diagnosis and treatment efforts, the two sides will also carry out online patient consultations and patient education programmes as well as supporting patients in accessing necessary healthcare information and services to enhance the quality of patient care.

AstraZeneca will continue to support the hospital in applying technological innovations and using artificial intelligence in diagnosis to optimise patient care processes and improve accuracy in the early detection of respiratory diseases, lung cancer and heart failure.

At the signing ceremony, Bạch Mai Hospital Director Đào Xuân Cơ said: “In our development strategy, Bạch Mai Hospital not only focuses on patient treatment but also concentrates on research and treatment for rare diseases.

“Bạch Mai Hospital strives to become a specialised research centre not only in Việt Nam, but also regionally and internationally. Moreover, with the establishment of electronic medical records and a large database of two million outpatients and 250,000 inpatients each year, this will provide a vast database to conduct significant regional and international research instead of smaller studies as before.”

General Director of AstraZeneca Vietnam Atul Tandon said that the collaboration between AstraZeneca and leading hospitals, like Bạch Mai Hospital, plays an important role in providing patients with comprehensive access to high-quality and advanced healthcare services. This ensures maximum benefits for patients.

“This collaboration not only leads to many effective improvements in patient healthcare, but also confirms our commitment to enhancing public health and improving the quality of life for the Vietnamese people. We are committed to a long-term partnership with Bạch Mai Hospital to contribute to the development of Việt Nam's healthcare towards a comprehensive and sustainable direction, particularly in managing diseases related to oncology, respiratory, gastroenterology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic disorders.”

In September 2024, over 1,000 people received free cardiovascular and renal screenings at Bạch Mai Hospital as part of the 'CAREME - Love Yourself' programme jointly organised between the Vietnam Youth Doctors Association, Bạch Mai Hospital and AstraZeneca Vietnam.

The programme also provided technological applications in disease management, such as self-health assessments on CAREME along with health monitoring software and remote consultations. — VNS