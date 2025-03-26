Central city to bring power cable system underground

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city of Đà Nẵng has started an upgrade project on a drainage system and underground power cabling at four inner streets, a central trading and tourism zone, with an investment of VNĐ280 billion (US$11.2 million).

It is part of an overall project which will reach a total distance of 6.9km, helping reduce flooding in rainy season in 2026.

It’s the second project related to the use the underground electricity system in the city, following a first in Lê Duẩn Street as part of the city's face-lift plan to improve traffic conditions for tourism and to make the city more attractive to investors.

Đà Nẵng has been upgrading a total of 60 streets, over a total of 73km, with an investment of VNĐ1.7 trillion ($68 million).

The city has inaugurated the first riverside pedestrian and bicycle lane project on a 2km section of the Hàn River, creating a ‘green’ public traffic space for local residents and tourists.

The 2km riverside pedestrian section also offers a walking area from 15m to 21m wide including a 3 metre bicycle lane and 14 parking areas.

Director of the city’s traffic works and construction investment board, Nguyễn Minh Huy said the project will be linked with already debuted downtown walking and night market zone on Bạch Đằng street, expanding the ‘green’ space public zone along the Hàn River.

It is all part of a first public traffic infrastructure system, to boost low-carbon traffic in the tourism hub.

Đà Nẵng has launched a pilot programme on providing public bikes in a bid to reduce traffic congestion with an aim of becoming the first ‘bicycle’ city in Việt Nam.

The city will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Reunification Day (March 29) and receive the First Class Labour Order given by the State President for the city’s 50-year development course. — VNS