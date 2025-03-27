Youth take action to reduce emissions and protect the environment

HÀ NỘI — More than 1,000 young people from Việt Nam and abroad on Wednesday participated in the 'Walking for People and the Planet' event, held at the Việt Nam National University of Forestry.

The programme was in response to Youth Month and to contribute to the commitment of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

This initiative is part of the 'Partnership for Climate Action and Environmental Protection (P2ACE)' project, sponsored by ActionAid Việt Nam.

The event was aimed at encouraging the community, especially young people, to adopt green actions that reduce emissions and protect the future.

Walking is considered a simple effective solution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Specifically, replacing a one kilometre car trip with walking can reduce approximately 276gr of carbon dioxide emissions per person, while replacing a motorbike trip can cut about 80gr of carbon dioxide. With a total walking distance of 3km during the event, the carbon dioxide reduction could reach up to 910.8kg compared to using cars or 264kg if replacing motorbikes.

Beyond its environmental impact, the event also served as an educational platform, inspiring young people to take responsibility for the environment through interactive activities and discussions on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the role of forests.

Professor Dr Phạm Văn Điển, President of the Việt Nam National University of Forestry, said: "Walking for People and the Planet is an activity that allows both faculty and students at our university to take responsibility for their health and the well-being of our planet. With each step, young people not only improve their physical health but also contribute a greener lifestyle by reducing the negative impact of personal vehicles.

“Every step taken today sends a powerful message to the community about the responsibility to protect the environment and demonstrates the deep connection between humans and nature," he said.

During the event, ActionAid International in Việt Nam, the Foundation for Social Protection Programs (AFV), and the Việt Nam National University of Forestry officially signed a Cooperation Agreement for the 2025–27 period.

Under this agreement, involved parties will collaborate on training, capacity-building, communication, workshops and scientific research to enhance the knowledge and skills of young people and students in climate change, environmental adaptation and protection, disaster risk reduction and sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The partnership will also support youth initiatives in forestry, silviculture, biodiversity conservation, entrepreneurship and forest carbon sequestration.

Journalist Tạ Việt Anh, Chairman of the AFV Management Council, emphasised: "This cooperation agreement and the organisation of the ‘Walking for People and the Planet’ event at the Việt Nam National University of Forestry, a place dedicated to forest resource protection and development, reflects our collective concern for the global issue of environmental protection.

“Through this, we hope to contribute to building a generation of young Vietnamese with knowledge, skills and concrete actions to promote environmental solutions, adapt to climate change, and achieve sustainable development goals effectively in the short, medium, and long term," he said.

Additionally, delegations from ActionAid Sweden and ActionAid Bangladesh shared their experiences with environmental initiatives and encouraged youth participation in green activities, paving the way for broader cooperation in environmental education and sustainable development. — VNS