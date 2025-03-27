'Zero-đồng' boarding house: a shelter for cancer patients

HÀ NỘI - A free-of-charge boarding house run by a woman in Hà Nội’s Thanh Trì District has become a shelter for cancer patients, easing the burden for those fighting against the illness as well as those who care for them.

After going through difficult times caring for her ill family members, Nguyễn Thị Kiều Oanh, 46, deeply understands the hardships faced by cancer patients and their families.

These hardships are not only mental and emotional but also financial, weighing heavily on the shoulders of the patients and their loved ones.

Initially, Oanh planned to open a charity kitchen at K Tân Triều Hospital to provide nutritious meals for cancer patients.

However, after frequently visiting the hospital and talking to patients, she realised that their urgent need was not just food, but also temporary accommodation during their treatment.

"When I visited and inquired, I saw that many patients from far away desperately needed a place to rest, especially those from impoverished backgrounds who could not afford to rent accommodation," Oanh told vov.vn.

“That is when I decided to rent my sister’s house for VNĐ5 million (US$200) per month to set up a free boarding house," she said.

'Zero-đồng' shelter

To establish the boarding house located deep in Lane 4, Tả Thanh Oai in the capital city's Thanh Trì District, Oanh invested nearly VNĐ100 million ($4,000) of her own money to renovate the building.

She used second-hand materials and sought help from friends and family to save costs.

To transform the old house into a clean and decent space, she personally carried materials, painted and made repairs.

When Oanh first started this initiative, she faced numerous challenges.

The biggest difficulty was not just the financial burden, but also her family’s opposition.

Since she funded the renovations entirely on her own without seeking external support, her relatives worried that she would struggle to maintain the boarding house.

The two-storey house is divided into two sections. The first floor serves as a common living and resting area for patients, while the second floor is a private space for Oanh’s family.

The house can accommodate up to 16 people at a time, and when it becomes overcrowded, Oanh willingly gives up her family’s private space to make room for more patients.

During more than six months of operation, Oanh has received dozens of phone calls daily from patients in need of support.

She imposes no criteria for admission—any patient in need is welcome. There is also no time limit on how long a patient can stay, as long as they still require a place to stay.

Oanh has encountered cases where people exploited her generosity, pretending to be patients to receive support.

However, she said she believes that "it is better to help the wrong person than to miss someone in need," so she continues to assist everyone who reaches out to her.

From empathy to sharing

Aside from running the free boarding house, Oanh is also devoted to other community service.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she opened a charity kitchen providing meals for people in quarantine areas, and helped farmers in Hải Dương sell their produce.

Every year, she travels to the Central Highlands (Tây Nguyên) region to fund digging wells for clean water projects. She also donates essential supplies to people in areas affected by natural disasters.

Her dedication to charity work stems from her own difficult past.

Oanh grew up in extreme poverty due to family misfortunes — her mother had tuberculosis, and her father was severely ill, forcing them to sleep on the streets.

She and her two younger siblings had to beg for food to survive. These hardships instilled in her a deep desire to help others.

"I once relied on the kindness of strangers to survive, so I have always vowed that when I grow up, I will spread love and help those in need," Oanh said.

After caring for family members suffering from cancer, Oanh understands the struggles of both patients and their caregivers, motivating her to establish the free boarding house.

In 2013, her father passed away from cancer, and just last year, her mother had to have a kidney removed. Experiencing first-hand the suffering of cancer patients has strengthened her resolve to provide them with a place to stay, easing their burdens.

The people staying in Oanh’s boarding house come from difficult circumstances, struggling to save every penny.

They often rely on hospital-provided charity meals or cook together at the house. Living together like a family, they support and encourage each other through their battles with illness.

Oanh’s boarding house is not just a shelter—it is a source of emotional support for impoverished cancer patients.

Safe haven for poor patients

Vừ A Của, 39, from the mountainous northern province of Sơn La, is undergoing treatment for nasopharyngeal cancer.

Của said: "My home is 600km away from Hà Nội, and travelling for treatment is very costly.

“Before coming here, I had to share a hospital bed with two or three other patients or sleep on benches because the hospital was overcrowded."

“Without this ‘zero-đồng’ boarding house, I would not have been able to afford a room, which costs VNĐ100,000 ($4) per night, while my family has already borrowed money from everywhere for my treatment," he added.

Oanh not only provides accommodation, but also encourages patients to stay positive.

"Oanh and her family treat us like relatives. When she is away, she even entrusts the house keys to her neighbours so we can let ourselves in. Here, though we are strangers, we live like a family because we all understand and empathise with each other’s struggles," Của said.

Nguyễn Thị Hoa, 62, from Hòa Bình Province, brought her husband to Hà Nội for chemotherapy.

She was one of the first residents of the zero-đồng boarding house.

"My husband was diagnosed with lung cancer in September 2024. When we first arrived in Hà Nội, we did not know where we would stay,” Hoa said.

“At first, we were sceptical about the free boarding house, but when we arrived, we found a clean, spacious place with prepared bedding, and we were overjoyed.

"Here, everyone cares for and helps each other like family. At night, when someone is in pain, moaning, everyone understands and sympathises," she said.

Although the house is already in good condition, Oanh hopes to expand and renovate it further to help more patients. She does not seek donations but plans to fund everything herself, as her initiative comes from a place of genuine compassion.

"I will renovate bit by bit, using whatever funds I have, within my capabilities," Oanh said.

Oanh believes that the greatest reward for her charity work is not just helping people, but also earning the admiration and appreciation of her children.

"I want to teach my children to love, share and empathise through my actions. They also often join me in volunteer activities, which is my greatest happiness," she said.

Her biggest dream for the future is to open a free nursing home for elderly people who are alone and struggling, so they can have a place to rely on and live happily in their final years. VNS