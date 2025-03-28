Huế city works with FPT to apply advanced technologies in various sectors.

HUẾ — FPT Corporation is set to support the digital transformation and innovation efforts in Huế City through a collaborative initiative with the People's Committee. This partnership aims to enhance socio-economic development and apply advanced technologies in various sectors.

FPT aims to build a digital government that leverages technology for efficient public administration, enhancing transparency and citizen engagement.

The corporation will assist local businesses in adopting technologies like e-commerce and big data, improving their competitiveness.

FPT plans to help Huế City develop a skilled workforce adept in digital technologies. The initiative includes implementing artificial intelligence and IoT solutions for better traffic management, environmental monitoring, and tourism enhancement.

FPT will work closely with government officials to ensure effective technology application in decision-making processes.

During a working session between FPT and Huế authorities, Lê Trường Lưu, the Secretary of the City Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council of Huế City, has outlined the development goals for Huế. He expressed a strong desire for FPT to continue its collaboration in advancing science, technology, and education. He emphasised the importance of leveraging successful experiences and models from other provinces and cities. Lưu encouraged FPT to provide tailored advice and proposals to help Huế achieve its strategic objectives as outlined in Resolution 57-NQ/TW.

Also at the meeting, FPT’s chairman Trương Gia Bình introduced a strategic model, which consists of strategic compass, multi-dimensional consultation, successful roadmap design, rapid deployment, evaluation and validation and reporting and improvement. — VNS