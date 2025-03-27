Enhancing food safety in Đường Lâm Village

With its rich culinary heritage, Đường Lâm is embracing higher food safety standards with support from the SAFEGRO Project. From upgrading kitchens to improving hygiene practices, these efforts are shaping a safer and more sustainable food scene in the historic village.
International accreditation and quality improvement for promotion of Vietnamese higher education to keep up with the latest trends were discussed at an international conference held in HCM City on Tuesday.
Bkav noted that a majority of affected users lacked adequate protections: they either used no antivirus software, relied on foreign solutions without expert oversight or depended solely on built-in operating system defences.
Measles is an acute infectious disease transmitted through the respiratory tract caused by the measles virus. Without prompt treatment, the patient’s condition can worsen, leading to complications and even death.