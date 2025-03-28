Young innovator drives Việt Nam’s smart revolution with AI and digital transformation

HÀ NỘI — At just 28 years old, Hoàng Khắc Hiếu, head of Development Division 2 at the Government Solutions Centre, Viettel Solutions, has become a trailblazer in Việt Nam’s tech landscape.

His journey from a fresh graduate to leading cutting-edge digital solutions is a testament to resilience, ambition and a relentless pursuit of innovation.

For Hiếu, growth has always meant embracing the unknown. Born in 1996, his career took off when he joined Viettel Solutions in 2019, straight out of Hà Nội University of Science and Technology.

Just a week into the job, he was sent on his first field mission—surveying customer needs and conducting training for nearly 40 employees. It was a trial by fire, but one that fuelled his passion for tackling complex problems.

Viettel, a technology powerhouse entrusted by the Ministry of Science and Technology with solving the nation’s toughest challenges, thrives on high-stakes innovation. The company plays a pivotal role in digital transformation, from building e-government platforms to developing smart cities and intelligent transportation systems. It was within this fast-paced, high-pressure environment that Hiếu honed his ability to lead and innovate.

By 2021, Hiếu was no longer just an eager newcomer. He was at the helm of mission-critical projects. One of his most defining moments came during the COVID-19 pandemic when he led the rapid deployment of Việt Nam’s 'Green Lane' system.

Tasked with replacing an outdated traffic management system in just two weeks, his team worked around the clock to ensure essential goods could move smoothly across the country during lockdowns.

“I couldn’t just sit still when my country needed me,” Hiếu recalled. “I wanted to contribute in a way that truly made a difference.”

As he took on greater responsibilities, Hiếu spearheaded projects that transformed Việt Nam’s urban infrastructure. Under his leadership, Viettel developed an intelligent traffic monitoring system, now implemented in over 30 smart city projects nationwide. But his ambitions didn’t stop at national borders.

His team successfully introduced Viettel’s Intelligent Traffic System and TrafficID solutions to international markets. By integrating AI-powered analytics directly into cameras and leveraging 5G technology, these systems enhance real-time traffic management and urban mobility. The team has since expanded their work into a fully developed smart traffic ecosystem, including AI-driven traffic light optimisation, congestion mapping and intelligent road infrastructure management.

For Hiếu, each project is more than just a technical solution. It’s a labour of love, a vision brought to life.

“Every product is like a child to me,” he said, “it needs care, refinement, and continuous improvement to truly serve people’s needs”.

With a deep belief in the power of 'Made in Việt Nam' technology, Hiếu is determined to prove that Vietnamese innovations can compete on the global stage.

Hiếu firmly believes that continuous learning and innovation are the cornerstones of progress. As the world moves rapidly toward digital transformation, he and his team at the Government Solutions Centre, Viettel Solutions, are constantly evolving to meet new development goals.

Looking ahead, they plan to pioneer solutions for expressway management, smart urban traffic control and infrastructure projects such as metro and high-speed rail systems.

“We recognise that new markets come with new challenges. However, these challenges are also opportunities for growth,” Hiếu explained.

“Sustained expansion requires us to constantly seek out new frontiers and stay ahead of emerging trends.”

Hiếu sees artificial intelligence (AI) and big data as transformative forces reshaping industries. He highlights the rapid breakthroughs in AI over the past two years and their inevitable impact on individuals and organisations alike.

“The Vietnamese Government has identified AI and semiconductor technology as strategic priorities for national development. With a focused approach and clear objectives, we can mobilise resources effectively to ensure Việt Nam’s technological advancement,” he said.

Việt Nam, he believes, is well-positioned to become a hub for AI innovation.

“We have a strong talent pool with high-quality engineers. If we harness this potential effectively, we can establish ourselves as a reliable and attractive destination for global technology collaborations,” he asserted.

As a leader and innovator, Hiếu encourages young people to embrace ambition, continuous learning and adaptability in an ever-changing technological landscape.

“The IT industry evolves rapidly, and it’s easy to fall behind if you stop learning. Always cultivate creativity, problem-solving skills and a readiness to embrace new challenges,” he advised.

His philosophy is simple yet powerful: “Opportunities only come once and only to those who dare to seize them. If you prepare yourself to face any challenge, you’ll be ready to grab every opportunity that comes your way.”

Hiếu’s contributions have not gone unnoticed. He has been recognised as an outstanding leader at Viettel Solutions, earning the company’s 'Outstanding Emulation Fighter' award for four consecutive years since 2021.

In 2024, he was honoured with the prestigious 'National Emulation Fighter' title and was nominated for Việt Nam’s 'Outstanding Young Face of the Year' award.

For Hiếu, these accolades are not just personal achievements but affirmations of his belief in the power of Vietnamese innovation. His journey is a shining example of how passion, perseverance and bold thinking can drive a nation’s digital transformation forward. — VNS