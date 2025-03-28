Politics & Law
Home Economy

Việt Nam-Canada Business Association expands operation

March 28, 2025 - 20:58
The establishment of the Eastern Chapter not only marks a significant step in the Việt Nam-Canada Business Association's growth but also addresses the rising demand for networking and collaboration among Vietnamese and Canadian entrepreneurs in the region.
President of the Việt Nam-Canada Business Association (VCBA) Eastern Chapter Chung Vinh.

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam-Canada Business Association (VCBA) has extended its reach with the launch of its Eastern Chapter, which is expected to help foster community development and enhance ties between the two nations.

The establishment of the chapter not only marks a significant step in VCBA's growth but also addresses the rising demand for networking and collaboration among Vietnamese and Canadian entrepreneurs in the region. The chapter aims to build a vibrant Vietnamese community in Canada while maintaining connections with the homeland.

Chung Vinh, President of the VCBA Eastern Chapter, emphasised the unique business environment in Eastern Canada, which places a strong focus on education, immigration, investment and logistics alongside traditional trade.

He noted that Vietnamese businesses have grown significantly in capability and expertise, enabling them to compete more effectively in the Canadian market.

The chapter's timely launch is expected to provide crucial support for both Vietnamese and Canadian enterprises and Vietnamese businesses exploring opportunities in Canada.

In addition to business support, it is set to establish the first Vietnamese-owned school in the region, addressing the increasing number of Vietnamese students pursuing education in Canada.

The chapter has identified three core objectives: strengthening connections and supporting the Vietnamese community’s growth in Canada, promoting Vietnamese products and culture internationally, and advancing Việt Nam-Canada cooperation in trade, culture, technology and lifestyle.

To achieve these goals, it plans to initiate programmes that connect Vietnamese businesses in Canada with established Canadian enterprises, creating new opportunities for collaboration and growth. The chapter hopes these efforts will empower members to thrive and secure their place in the Canadian market.

Founded in Vancouver two years ago, the Việt Nam-Canada Business Association was created to meet the networking and business support needs of entrepreneurs from both countries. The establishment of the Eastern Chapter builds on this mission, reinforcing VCBA's commitment to facilitating connections and promoting trade between the two countries. — VNS

