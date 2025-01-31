Grand SF 2: Warriors features thrilling kickboxing fights

Kickboxing

HÀ NỘI — Five Vietnamese fighters will compete in the Grand SF 2: Warriors, a professional kickboxing event, on February 15 in Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Province.

The show is jointly organised by the provincial Culture and Sports Department, the Việt Nam Kickboxing Federation and Cocky Buffalo -- a leading martial art training and event company.

It will take place at the Grand Hồ Tràm Resort in Xuyên Mộc District.

Following the previous successful event, the Grand SF 2: Warriors will feature seven bouts, five of which will see the participation of Vietnamese fighters.

The main card will be a match between Kiều Duy Quân of the hosts and Zhou Haoran of China in the men's U70kg.

Quân, 22, is a local rising star with three wins in his pro career. Those he has beaten include South Korean 'Wild Horse' Kwon Gi Seop and Chinese boxer Zhang Zihao.

Zhou is also 22 but he has spent long time in fighting community, having competed in 25 matches and won 17.

The second match is between Nguyễn Xuân Phương and Wu Chen Hao of China in the men's 63kg. With their records of more than ten wins, their meet is expected to be thrilling and something special, an even match to entertain for everyone in the audience.

In an earlier bout, Nguyễn Thành Đạt will take on Chankham Oathiphong of Thailand in the men's 60kg.

Đạt, who won nine of his past 13 matches, is facing an equally big challenger, his rival has defeated 63 in his 85 bouts.

Hoàng Đình Mạnh will face Japanese Kobayashi Asato in the men's 67kg while the only match of the female fighters is between Asian champion Trần Võ Song Thương and South Korean veteran Kim Ji Sun in the U60kg class.

In the two remaining bouts, Seo Ji Myeong of South Korea will meet China's Yuan Wu and South Korean Kwon Hyeon Woo will be punching Niyomjit Pitsanu from Thailand.

In addition to thrilling fights, supporters will be served up an entertaining music performance and enjoy some fine dining at a ringside party.

The event will be livestreamed on VTVcab channels and apps.

Prior to the announcement of the event, the three sides signed a cooperation agreement to organise kickboxing events regularly in Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu.

They have agreed to not only develop the sport but also to drive it as a new tourism product to attract more visitors to the province. VNS