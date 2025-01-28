Lập represents Việt Nam at Asian Winter Games’ short track speed skating

Asian Winter Games

HCM CITY — Dương Trường Lập will be the sole Vietnamese competitor at the ninth Asian Winter Games, scheduled to be held in China in February.

It will be the second time that Việt Nam has sent athletes to the continental winter sports tournament, which will take place in Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang Province.

The first time was in Sapporo, Japan in 2017, when Việt Nam was represented by six male athletes in skiing.

At these Winter Games in Harbin, Lập will compete in three events: the 500m, 1,000m and 1,500m short track speed skating.

"I have paid full attention to speed skating since last September, with a goal of qualifying for the Games. Luckily, I made it," said Lập.

"I believe that Vietnamese athletes match international competitors in physique and technique. I will try my best for the pride of Việt Nam and bring home the highest results."

Lập, 20, started in roller sports, particularly inline speed skating, but has transitioned to ice skating, specialising in short track speed skating.

“Lập has been practising roller and ice skating professionally since 2020 and is currently based in HCM City,” said Secretary General of the Việt Nam Olympic Committee Trần Văn Mạnh.

“Lập has won several medals in roller sports over the last three years at a variety of distances and age levels, including youth and senior sports. He has also competed in international roller sports events in Malaysia and China.”

He added: “Lập is a very hardworking athlete with a good sense of responsibility and discipline. He has made a breakthrough and enjoyed some success recently.

“His strengths are in the short and medium distances, up to 1,000m, and he has the ability to adapt and learn very quickly in all circumstances.

“He is still very young, but he has invested a lot of time in training and in competition, so he will be able to compete in the upcoming Asian Winter Games.”

Lập will be supported by the head of the delegation, Ngô Quang Vinh, and his coach Nguyễn Võ Hữu Vinh during the races.

The three-member delegation will depart for China on February 2. The Games will start on February 4, and run until February 14. Lập's events will take place on February 8 and 9.

The Harbin Games is the first major international ice and snow sports tournament hosted by China since the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

More than 1,500 athletes from 34 countries and regions have registered for the Games, with participation expected to reach a record high. OVIETNAM