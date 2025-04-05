Vượng earns place to compete at World Games’ jujitsu

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam have earned one more place to compete in jujitsu tournament in the World Games 2025.

The slot goes to Nguyễn Thị Minh Vượng in the women's 57kg category, marking the first time of the Vietnamese team at this global sporting festival which gathers non-Olympic sports.

"It is the first time that we compete in this large-scale event. We hope that Vượng would deliver her best to claim highest result," said Trần Văn Thạch, official of the Jujitsu Department off the Sports Authority of Việt Nam.

Vượng is one of rising jujitsu star of Việt Nam. Her outstanding performance in 2024 helped her win gold of the World Beach Jujitsu Championships and gold in the U21 category of the Asian Youth Jujitsu Championships.

These achievements were part of reasons that push her to the World Games which will be held in China from August 7-17.

Currently, Việt Nam have secured slots in muay, kickboxing and wushu và jujitsu.

In the previous World Games in 2022, Vietnamese athletes grabbed two golds in muay by Nguyễn Trần Duy Nhất and wushu by Dương Thúy Vi. VNS