SHB appoints new coach in latest shake up

ĐÀ NẴNG — Lê Đức Tuấn has been appointed as the new head coach of SHB Đà Nẵng – the third coach after 11 matches in the premier football championship 2024-25, V.League 1.

The change, aimed at improving performance at the club, sees two other assistants, Nguyễn Quốc Long and Phạm Nguyên Sa, included in the new coaching board in preparation for the 12th match against Bình Định on February 8.

Tuấn, who had left Hà Nội FC last month, will be taking the driving seat from Brazilian Rocha Canedo Cristiano Roland.

Roland, who oversaw just three of the games, had himself replaced former coach Trương Việt Hoàng.

SHB Đà Nẵng currently rank at the bottom of the table with four draws and seven losses.

It has strengthened the team line-up with two new players – central defender Cassio Scheid and midfielder Emerson Souza from Brazil.

Last December, Hồ Kính Tuấn Kiệt was promoted as new General director of the SHB Đà Nẵng joint-stock sports company, while Vũ Nam Thắng took on the role as president of the team, replacing former chairman Lê Văn Hiểu.

The team plans to change the team logo and has a new strategic plan for increased international reach playing forward.

The central club had hosted Pablo Casaos, La Liga Vietnam representative and Kiyoshi Sekiguchi director of International Department of J.League 1 Shonan Bellmare club, in working visits to SHB Đà Nẵng to discuss future synergies.

The club plans to upgrade its 20,000-seat Hòa Xuân Stadium, turning the venue into a FIFA-accredited turf pitch with new facilities.

The team continues training footballers in categories from U11s through U21s to compete in tournaments this season.

SHB Đà Nẵng won the V.League championship in 1992-2009-2012 and two National Cup titles in 1993-2009, but it was relegated in 2022, before bouncing straight back into the top flight one year later.

The team has been sponsored by SHB Bank since 2007.