A quest for stability amid coaching changes at Hà Nội FC

Football

HÀ NỘI — In a striking trend, over the past four years Hà Nội FC have cycled through nine head coaches, with this number poised to rise as coach Hoàng Văn Phúc steps in on a temporary basis. The capital city's team appear to be grappling with their identity following the successful tenure of coach Chu Đình Nghiêm.

The club recently announced a coaching change, with Lê Đức Tuấn departing to make way for Phúc. Tuấn has since taken the reins at SHB Đà Nẵng, but the spotlight now shifts to who will lead Hà Nội FC moving forward. The club seems intent on securing a qualified foreign coach to establish a long-term vision.

Before his departure, Tuấn guided Hà Nội to a respectable fourth place in the V.League 1 standings, amassing 17 points -- just five behind leaders Thanh Hóa. However, given the high standards set by Nghiêm, it’s no surprise that the team continue to seek a new direction.

During his nearly five-year tenure, Nghiêm transformed Hà Nội into a powerhouse, clinching three V.League 1 titles (2016, 2018 and 2019), two National Cups (2019 and 2020) and three National Super Cups (2018, 2019 and 2020). Notably, in 2019, the team reached the inter-regional final of the AFC Cup, showcasing their exceptional talent.

Since Nghiêm's departure, Hà Nội have experienced a staggering nine coaching changes in just four years, with seven different individuals (including interim coaches) taking charge. Despite this instability, the team have maintained a competitive edge, with coach Chun Jae-ho leading them to a V.League 1 title and a National Cup victory. Coach Bozidar Bandovic also secured a National Super Cup during his time.

Hà Nội FC boast a wealth of experience and a robust youth training system, regularly contributing players to the national team. In the recent ASEAN Cup 2024, players like Đỗ Duy Mạnh, Nguyễn Thành Chung and Nguyễn Hai Long took on pivotal roles.

However, the club's frequent coaching changes have raised questions about their long-term strategy. Expert Nguyễn Thành Vinh suggests that while the team have pursued professional goals aimed at Asian competition, the constant turnover has resulted in a lack of stability.

“Before, watching Hà Nội play was reassuring, but now there’s uncertainty. Players excel at the national level but struggle to translate that success back to their club,” Vinh remarked.

To regain their competitive edge, Vinh believes Hà Nội must not only seek strong coaches but also strengthen their roster, particularly with foreign talent. “Good players are essential for any coach to succeed. The example of Nam Định’s investment shows what can be achieved,” he said.

Commentator Vũ Quang Huy said that Hà Nội FC appear to be shifting their focus away from domestic competitions. “Observing the rise of teams like Nam Định and Hà Nội Police, it seems Hà Nội are looking to invest more strategically, aiming for a continental level of play. If their goal were merely to compete in the V.League 1, they wouldn’t need to change coaches so frequently,” he said.

Huy believes that with a solid foundation and the right coach, Hà Nội could quickly reclaim their status as the top team in Vietnamese football and be competitive on the continental stage within two years.

“A Japanese coach could align well with Hà Nội’s vision, promoting sustainable development and professionalism. Therefore, Tuấn and Phúc are merely stopgap solutions until a more fitting candidate is found,” Huy concluded. VNS