Hà Nội Police want perfect record at Shopee Cup

Football

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội Police have already earned a place in the knockout stage, but also want to win over Borneo FC Samarinda in their last group round match of the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup on February 6.

The host side are on top of Group B, with a maximum 12 points after four matches, scoring a total of 12 goals and conceding just four times.

Speaking at a press conference on February 5 in Hà Nội, coach Mano Polking said his side was preparing for the game in the same way as they had for all previous matches.

The Vietnamese former champions set their sights on a perfect record, made extra special on home soil and a win would give them more confidence in their first time playing internationally.

The coach said that all the players, after a happy holiday with family, were excited to practice again. They trained hard and researched their rivals to hone their tactics, with all the team in a good condition physically, with a final practice on February 5 completing their preparation.

Evaluating Borneo, Polking who has been working in Southeast Asia for many years, said Indonesian football has made impressive progress recently and Borneo played a role in that development.

As a strong team and having semi-finals' opportunity if they win, Borneo with high quality foreign players would definitely create difficulties for the Police.

Their only disadvantage was that some local players would not be able to compete because of a clash in their booking schedules.

The Brazilian coach hoped the match would be competitive and satisfy supporters' demands.

The Indonesian visitors are at fourth place with six points, standing behind Buriram United of Thailand and Kuala Lumpur City of Malaysia, respectively.

They need a win to advance to the semi-finals, while expecting a draw between Buriram United and Kuala Lumpur City, who will meet in Buriram in a simultaneous kick-off.

Borneo Coach Joaquin Gomez said the Police have proved themselves a strong squad, qualifying for the semi-finals with one game in hand, with good coaches and talented players.

He admitted that it would be a tough game, but his side has prepared well and would still be aiming for a win. — VNS