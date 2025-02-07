Women's Futsal team welcome group draw in Asian championship, hopeful for World Cup Finals

Futsal

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam are said to be even more hopeful that they will get to play in the first Women's Futsal World Cup after a positive draw for the Asian championship which was held on February 6 in Hohhot, China.

The AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup, which is being played May 6-17, is the World Cup qualification. The top three finishers will qualify for the inaugural World Cup 2025 in the Philippines.

Following the draw, Việt Nam, world number eleven, are in Group B against world number 9 Iran, Hong Kong ranked 31 and the Philippines which are at 59.

The other teams, China, Uzbekistan, Chinese Taipei and debutants Australia are in Group A. Japan, who will be bidding to win the title for the first time after two runner-up finishes, will meet Thailand, Indonesia and Bahrain in Group C.

Teams will compete in round robin format in the group stage and top two of each group and two best third-placed ones will advance to the quarter-finals.

The Cup's top three will representatives of Asia at the 2025 World Cup.

Speaking about the draw, coach Nguyễn Đình Hoàng of Việt Nam said he respected his rivals: "We are in a group with a strong team, Iran. They are the top candidate for a place in the knockout round.

"Philippines showed their rapid progress after their 1-6 loss to us at the ASEAN Championship last year. Definitely, they will create many difficulties for us in the upcoming Asian Cup. Hong Kong made impressive performance in the qualification round so they will not easy either."

He added that while Việt Nam's longer term goal was of course to win a place at the World Cup Finals, their first task was to get past the group round.

Hoàng is working on an intensive programme including a course abroad for the Vietnamese team, who will begin their training camp in late March. — VNS