Athletes setting high goals for 2025

Thanh Hà

Taking a deep breath, Phạm Thị Hồng Thanh lifts the barbell above her head, holds it for a few seconds, and drops it down. She repeats the movement over and over.

Dozens of athletes around Thanh are engaged in similar exercises, while others focus on physical conditioning.

Across different buildings at the National Sports Training Centre in Hà Nội, teams from pencak silat, karate, shooting, judo, wrestling, archery, and gymnastics are also busy with their training schedules.

"I happily ended my Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday and am now back for training, giving 100 per cent to improve my performance for major events," said weightlifter Thanh.

Thanh, a veteran athlete, will compete in the SEA Games in Thailand later this year, aiming for gold in the women's 71kg category. She previously won gold at the 31st SEA Games in Việt Nam but skipped the last edition to focus on Olympic qualification.

Thousands of miles away at the HCM City Sports Training Centre, coach Cao Thanh Vân and his athletes—including runners, walkers, marathoners, throwers, and jumpers—are training hard.

Among them, Trần Thị Nhi Yến is a strong contender in the women’s 100m and 200m events. Holding a wildcard spot for the Paris Olympics, she is expected to help Việt Nam reclaim gold in both categories after missing out in the last two Games.

Yến, who has personal bests of 11.40 seconds in the 100m and 23.48 seconds in the 200m, hopes to set new records and win gold at the 33rd SEA Games. She is currently undergoing an intensive training programme tailored by her coaches to improve her technique and physical condition to reach these targets.

Elsewhere, Phạm Quỳnh Giang and Nguyễn Thanh Vy are also pushing themselves in training. After finishing as the top two athletes at the Thailand Open 2024, they are now expected to win gold in the women's high jump at the SEA Games.

Athletes and coaches across national training centres have returned to intensive training, preparing for strong performances in 2025’s international competitions.

Among these, the 33rd SEA Games in December will be the most important. After topping the medal table in the last two editions, Việt Nam is targeting a top-three finish, with hopes of pushing into the top two if possible.

Director Đặng Hà Việt of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam (SAV) said 2025 would bring many challenges for Vietnamese sports, but the country remained determined to achieve its goals.

He revealed that athletes from 17 sports, including swimming, shooting, boxing, athletics, fencing, gymnastics, cycling, taekwondo, and karate, would receive strong support to improve their performance. These key sports are expected to help Việt Nam maintain its standing as a regional leader and lay the groundwork for future success at the Asian Games and Olympics.

Despite the SEA Games being a regional competition, Việt acknowledged that many participating athletes are at the world level.

Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia remain dominant in badminton, while the Philippines has world and Olympic champions in gymnastics and weightlifting. Thailand is also a powerhouse in taekwondo and boxing.

He said winning medals at the SEA Games would be no easy task, and Vietnamese athletes and coaches must put in significant effort to meet their targets.

Before heading to the SEA Games, Vietnamese athletes will compete in the Asian Winter Games in China in February, the World Games in China in August, and the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain in October.

Việt Nam started 2025 on a high note by winning the ASEAN Cup, beating Thailand in the final. The third regional title has provided strong momentum for the country’s sports sector as it moves forward with its long-term development strategy.

Asian Games and Olympic goals

Under this plan, Việt Nam aims to regularly finish in the top three at the SEA Games and the top 20 at the Asian Games while also securing Olympic and Paralympic medals by 2030.

By 2045, the goal is to maintain a top-two position at the SEA Games, a top-15 standing at the Asian Games, and a top-50 ranking at the Olympics.

2025 marks a pivotal year for Vietnamese sports as it begins preparations for the 2026 Asian Games and the 2028 Olympics.

The SAV is currently developing a programme to identify key sports for Olympic and Asian Games success, which will be submitted to the Prime Minister.

"This initiative will outline specific goals, training methods, and support measures for each sport, aligned with the Olympic and Asian Games cycles," Việt said.

He said Việt Nam had made significant progress on the international stage, thanks to coordination between ministries, local authorities, and broader community efforts.

To ensure success in 2025, he stressed the importance of proper scouting and training of athletes, upgrading facilities, and applying sports science and technology.

Việt highlighted the need for greater involvement from businesses in supporting Vietnamese sports development.

"In addition to government support, we also need sponsorship from businesses to help take Vietnamese sports to a higher level," he said. VNS