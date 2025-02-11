Nam Định coach expects to win against a powerful Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Football

NAM ĐỊNH — Coach Vũ Hồng Việt regreted that he could not play the talented goal scorer Nguyễn Xuân Son for the Thép Xanh Nam Định match against Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the last-eight round's first leg match of the AFC Champions League Two, on February 12.

Son suffered a severe leg injury when he was playing for the national team at the ASEAN Cup last month.

Son is not only Việt Nam's best scorer in domestic league history, but also leads in terms of goals in the regional championship, over what was his first season.

But following surgery after the ASEAN Cup, Son will need several months to recover, so Nam Định will be without him for both V.League 1, National Cup and AFC games.

"Son's injury is a big blow to Thép Xanh Nam Định, as he is our key forward," said Việt at the press conference on February 11.

"We were forced to sign new players for the Asian tournament. They are doing well in training and integrating with the whole team and I hope they will play well tomorrow.

"Nam Định just need a win over Hà Nội FC in the V.League 1 and they will jump to the top of the table, so that is a big incentive for us ahead of this match," he said.

Việt added that although Sanfrecce Hiroshima is a strong side, Nam Định, even without Son, would still be looking towards a win on their home ground.

"Japan are among world strongest football teams and Asian number one. Their tournaments are at a high level, in which Sanfrecce Hiroshima are one of the strongest clubs," said Việt.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima won J-League 1 in 2012, 2013 and 2015, and finished second last season. They beat Vissel Kobe 2-0 to take the National Super Cup title on February 8.

"However, we have strong local support," said Việt. "We always want to win and here in my team there are many playmakers who can shine any time and score goals. We expect a positive result that will be carried over to our advantage when we play the second leg away."

In an attempt to boost support for the hosts, Thiên Trường Stadium will be open free for all supporters to watch the game.

On the visiting side, coach Michael Skibbe of Sanfrecce Hiroshima expressed caution, saying: "We researched carefully our opponents and know that Nam Định have some Brazilian players, who are physically good.

"The hosts are in good spirits and in peak physical conditions after their local league win. Son's absence will not affect their performance much.

"But I want to talk about our team. We have prepared carefully for four weeks and Sanfrecce Hiroshima are 100 per cent ready to put all our focus on this match," he said.

The game will begin at 7pm at Thiên Trường Stadium and will be broadcast live on FPT channels.

The second leg will be at the Edion Peace Wing Hiroshima Stadium on February 19. VNS