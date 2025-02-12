Three overseas Vietnamese stars could be called up to help U22 Việt Nam 'win gold' at SEA Games 33

HÀ NỘI Coach Kim Sang-sik is planning on calling up three overseas Vietnamese players with Vietnamese citizenship to help the national U22 team win the gold medal at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games).

The players targeted by coach Kim include Viktor Lê, Andrej An Khánh and Zan Nguyễn. All three players are eager to contribute to Vietnamese U22 team in the upcoming SEA Games 33.

The biggest regional multi-sport event will take place from December 9 - 20, in the cities of Bangkok, Chonburi and Songkhla, in Thailand. This will be the first time Thailand has hosted the SEA Games in 18 years. OVIETNAM

The three overseas Vietnamese players the coach has in his sights:

Viktor Lê

Born: November 10, 2003

Height: 1.78m

Overseas Vietnamese in Russia

Midfielder,

Hà Tĩnh FC

Andrej An Khánh

Born: March 15, 2005

Height: 1.75m

Overseas Vietnamese in Czech Republic

Midfielder,

FK Trinec

Zan Nguyễn

Born: April 24, 2006

Height: 1.9m

Overseas Vietnamese in the US

Central defender,

TP.HCM FC