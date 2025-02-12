Vinh, Huy on top of Asian shooting championships

Shooting

HÀ NỘI — Trịnh Thu Vinh and Phạm Quang Huy defended their gold at the Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup 2025 on February 12 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Vietnamese duo showed their outstanding skills to top the ranking of the mixed pair 10m air pistol event, with 577 points after the qualification on February 11 at the SAT Shooting Ranges.

They continued to shoot well in the finals and secured one of two places in the gold medal-match against Indonesian Arista Perdana Putri Darmoyo and Muhamad Iqbal Raia Prabowa.

After the first five series, Vinh and Huy dropped back with a score of 10-0 and coach Trần Quốc Cường had to call 'time-out' for some discussions with his marksmen.

Back to the firing lines, both Vinh and Huy quickly found their peak and levelled 10-10 before going ahead to win at 17-13.

Chang Lu and Chen Yu-Ju of Chinese Taipei and Saencha Kamonlak and Sudkhet Kiettikul of Thailand shared third places.

Another Vietnamese pair Nguyễn Thùy Trang and Lại Công Minh scored 572 points and finished sixth.

Vinh and Huy will have the opportunity to secure more titles when they will take part in the individual events in the next few days.

Paris Olympian fourth finisher Vinh secured a place in the women's finals as the top qualifier with 578 points. Asian Games champion Huy placed fifth in the men's qualification with 579 points and will qualify for the medal stage.

The Asian Cup features nearly 300 shooters from 22 countries and regions. Việt Nam have 18 competitors in both pistol and rifle events.

The tournament will wrap up on February 22. VNS