Former world bodybuilding champion wins Asian cycling gold

Cycling

HÀ NỘI — Tôn Hoàng Khánh Lan's strength and rapid pedals brought Việt Nam a second gold medal from the 2025 Asian Road Cycling Championships on February 12 in Thailand.

Although it was Lan's debut in an international continental competition, she took the title in the women's master 45-49 year-old individual road race category.

It was a strong sprint at the closing metres of the race which overcame rivals which allowed her to top the podium in a time of 1hr 15.13min over 42.8km.

"Right now I am very excited with the gold medal, I have waited for this moment for months," said Lan.

"It is my first time in an Asia-level cycling tournament. The win is really meaningful to me.

"I worked hard and seriously to prepare for the tournament. I strictly followed a scientific diet and was resting within a regimen to ensure my physique was in the best condition.

"I also learnt by heart my coaches' instructions to stay calm and wait for the opportunity to make a breakthrough in the last metres. And I made it."

Erdenetuya Dorchimed of Mongolia and Hoàng Thị Hằng of Việt Nam were second and third, respectively.

Việt Nam also secured bonze in two other events, Phạm Minh Nhân in the women's master 35-39 and Trương Thị Quỳnh in the women's master 30-34.

Prior to Lan, Hoàng Nam Hải took gold in the men's master individual time trial 60-64 year-old class.

Lan is no stranger to Việt Nam sporting fans, as she has pocketed number of titles in Southeast Asia, Asia and the world in the bodybuilding arena.

The 46-year-old dominated national bodybuilding for more than two decades and won her most prestigious title at the world championship in 2018.

She began cycling in 2022 and has collected many medals from national amateur competitions, making her a well-known face.

Lan will return home and will train for the National Bodybuilding Championships later this year. VNS