Home Sports

Việt Nam takes two gold medals at SEASA Shooting Championship

December 09, 2024 - 14:42
The medals were won by trap shooters, putting the Vietnamese shooting team second in the rankings out of seven participating countries, with Thailand in the lead.

 

The organising board awards the outstanding shooters at the Southeast Asian Shooting Association Shooting Championship in the Philippines. — Photo qdnd.vn

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam have secured two golds and one bronze medal at the ongoing Southeast Asian Shooting Association (SEASA) Shooting Championship in the Philippines.

The gold medals went to Lê Nghĩa in the men's individual trap category and the duo Lê Nghĩa and Nguyễn Thị Tuyết Mai in the mixed team's trap division.

This achievement puts the Vietnamese shooting team in second place in the rankings out of seven participating countries, with Thailand leading.

Held from December 10 to 14, the tournament will feature the skeet shooting competition, in which the Vietnamese delegation have four shooters competing.

Chief of the Office of the Việt Nam Shooting Federation, Đỗ Trọng Hiền, said: “During the training and competition period for the 2024 Southeast Asian Shooting Championship, the Vietnamese shooting team received the attention, encouragement and enthusiastic support of the Vietnamese Embassy in the Philippines. This significant spiritual encouragement helped the shooters compete with determination and achieve excellent results.”

The tournament has attracted 150 entries from various countries, including Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, as well as representatives from Australia and the US. VNS

 

