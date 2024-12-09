12-year-old golfer wins Saigon Junior Golf Tour 2024

LONG AN — Nguyễn Bảo Châu, the champion of the Tiền Phong Golf Championship 2024, triumphed at the Saigon Junior Golf Tour 2024, which concluded at Royal Long An Golf & Villas on Sunday.

Overcoming many strong competitors, the 12-year-old secured victory with a total score of -1, finishing three strokes ahead of Ngô Thanh Sơn and Nguyễn Trọng Hoàng, who tied for second place with scores of +2.

Châu is a promising young talent in Vietnamese golf. Last month, she made history by becoming the youngest champion and the first female golfer to win the Tiền Phong Golf Championship.

Less than a month later, she continued to impress by earning her first international title, finishing second in Group C of the women's category at the Pacific Cup International Junior Golf Championship 2024 held in Taiwan (China).

With her consecutive victories, Châu is establishing herself as a rising star in the Vietnamese golf scene. Her success not only opens up numerous opportunities for her but also enhances the image and stature of Vietnamese golf on the international sports stage. VNS