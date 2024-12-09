Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

12-year-old golfer wins Saigon Junior Golf Tour 2024

December 09, 2024 - 14:41
Overcoming many strong competitors, the 12-year-old golfer Châu secured victory with a total score of -1, finishing three strokes ahead of Ngô Thanh Sơn and Nguyễn Trọng Hoàng, who tied for second place with scores of +2.

 

Nguyễn Bảo Châu (middle) won the Saigon Junior Golf Tour 2024. — Photo tienphong.vn

LONG AN — Nguyễn Bảo Châu, the champion of the Tiền Phong Golf Championship 2024, triumphed at the Saigon Junior Golf Tour 2024, which concluded at Royal Long An Golf & Villas on Sunday.

Overcoming many strong competitors, the 12-year-old secured victory with a total score of -1, finishing three strokes ahead of Ngô Thanh Sơn and Nguyễn Trọng Hoàng, who tied for second place with scores of +2.

Châu is a promising young talent in Vietnamese golf. Last month, she made history by becoming the youngest champion and the first female golfer to win the Tiền Phong Golf Championship.

Less than a month later, she continued to impress by earning her first international title, finishing second in Group C of the women's category at the Pacific Cup International Junior Golf Championship 2024 held in Taiwan (China).

With her consecutive victories, Châu is establishing herself as a rising star in the Vietnamese golf scene. Her success not only opens up numerous opportunities for her but also enhances the image and stature of Vietnamese golf on the international sports stage. VNS

 

 

sport golf golfer tournament

see also

More on this story

Sports

A new era for ASEAN football begins

The 2024 ASEAN Championship kicked off on Sunday at the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia in its third renaming of the competition, marking a new era in the region's football landscape.
Sports

Who are they? Exactly

In the past I’ve been critical of the FA Cup, and bemoaned it getting in the way of what I thought was more important Premier League fixtures. But when draws like this are made, its magic is clear to see.
Sports

Việt Nam's experienced defenders prepare for ASEAN Cup 2024

Việt Nam is well-prepared for the ASEAN Cup 2024, featuring a squad where most players are 27 years old or older. According to statistics from the tournament's organising committee, Việt Nam team have the third highest average age in the competition, at 26.4 years.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom