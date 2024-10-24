Nam Định aim to beat Tampines Rovers FC in AFC Champions League Two

Football

HÀ NỘI — Nam Định will face against Singapore's Tampines Rovers on Thursday at the Jalan Besar Stadium in their third match of Group G in the AFC Champions League Two 2024/25.

Despite playing an away game, coach Vũ Hồng Việt is confident in his team's chances. "We have analysed our opponents carefully. They are strong and have the advantage of playing at home on artificial turf. Nam Định have only had two opportunities to familiarise themselves with the field, which presents a challenge. However, we are ready, and our goal is to win," Việt said with confidence.

He added: "The fans are extremely important to us. Their unwavering support is a great source of motivation for the entire team. I want to thank them for always being there for us in every match."

Goalkeeper Nguyên Mạnh was also upbeat, saying: "Nam Định kept a clean sheet in our last two matches, which is a positive sign. Our opponents have strong attacking play, but our goal remains to keep a clean sheet and secure the win."

After the first two matches in Group G, Nam Định have accumulated four points, temporarily ranking second behind Bangkok United (Thailand) due to goal difference. Tampines Rovers sit in third place with three points from one win and one loss.

Previously, Nam Định defeated Lee Man of Hong Kong 2-0 and drew goalless with Bangkok United FC at the AFC Champions League Two.

Tampines Rovers have struggled in their last five matches, winning only once, drawing once and losing three times. Their most recent match ended in a 2-3 defeat to Albirex Niigata in the Singapore Premier League.

By contrast Nam Định are on a five-match unbeaten streak, with three wins and two draws. They recently celebrated a 4-1 victory over Sông Lam Nghệ An in V.League 1, boosting their morale ahead of the trip to Singapore.

Nam Định will be without midfielder Văn Toàn due to injury and are likely to field several foreign players in pursuit of three points, aiming to advance further in the tournament.

After this match, the two teams will meet again for the fourth game on November 6 at Thiên Trường Stadium in Nam Định Province. VNS