Silent hero Nhâm Mạnh Dũng lights up Thể Công's attack

HÀ NỘI — Striker Nhâm Mạnh Dũng may often start as a substitute, but his electrifying presence on the field tends to ignite the attacking prowess of the Thể Công Viettel team. Dubbed a 'silent hero', Dũng has already made a significant impact in the V.League 1 2024-2025 season with two crucial goals.

In a thrilling encounter on January 19 at Thiên Trường Stadium, Dũng was called upon in the second half and made an instant impression, netting the decisive goal just seven minutes after stepping onto the pitch, securing a 1-0 victory against defending champions Nam Định Club. His talent shone once again on February 14 during an away match in Đà Nẵng. With Thể Công trailing, coach Nguyễn Đức Thắng brought Dũng on in the 73rd minute, and he swiftly levelled the score with a stunning goal, sealing a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

Though he faces stiff competition from foreign strikers, Dũng has made his mark in seven matches this season, playing a vital role in keeping Thể Công in the top three of the league standings with 22 points.

A rising star

Dũng is celebrated as one of the brightest young talents in Vietnamese football. He made his national team debut at just 18, showcasing a deep-rooted passion for the game since childhood. His journey began at the Thái Bình provincial children's football tournament, and by the age of 11, he was competing in the national children’s tournament in Đắk Lắk. His exceptional skills led to his recruitment into the Thể Công Viettel youth team in 2013.

At the 2017 National U17 Championship, Dũng captivated audiences by scoring eight goals, propelling U17 Thể Công Viettel to a runner-up finish and earning the title of top scorer. This remarkable performance opened the door for him to join the first team in 2019, marking the start of his professional career at just 19.

Versatile and dynamic

Dũng is not only a potent attacker but also a versatile player capable of excelling in defensive roles. When the team faced personnel shortages, he seamlessly transitioned to centre back, showcasing his adaptability. Coach Thạch Bảo Khanh praised him, stating: "In both positions, Dũng plays his role exceptionally well. His football mindset and understanding of his responsibilities are commendable."

His adaptability was on full display during the 31st SEA Games in 2022, where he scored the decisive goal with a clever header in the final against U23 Thailand, clinching the gold medal for U23 Việt Nam. This moment not only highlighted his skill but also underscored his competitive spirit in high-stakes situations.

Coach Chu Đình Nghiêm lauded Dũng's tenacity, saying: "He’s an aggressive, resilient player who can turn the tide of a match. His entrance onto the field often sharpens Thể Công's attacking edge."

The respect he garners from coaches and football experts reflects not only his technical abilities, but also his sharp tactical insight, game awareness and quick adaptability across various positions.

In addition to his SEA Games gold, Dũng was part of the U23 Vietnamese team that reached the quarter-finals of the 2022 AFC U23 Championship. His impressive physique and remarkable stamina have earned him accolades in the domestic arena, though injuries have sidelined him from several national team opportunities.

Nevertheless, his versatility and professional spirit are likely to catch the eye of national team coach Kim Sang-sik, who is actively rejuvenating the Vietnamese team with fresh, promising talent.

Fans are hopeful that Dũng’s blend of talent and determination will continue to shine as he contributes to the future of Vietnamese football. VNS