Việt Nam add a gold in last day at Asian shooting cup

Shooting

HÀ NỘI -- Việt Nam won gold in the last day of the Asian Rifle / Pistol Cup 2025 on February 21 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Trio Hà Minh Thành, Trần Công Hiếu and Phan Công Minh topped the podium in the men's team 25m standard pistol event.

Shooting 545, 563 and 567 points, respectively, the team had a total of 1,675 points to lead the ranking table and earning Việt Nam the third gold at this tournament.

Indonesia placed second with 1,673 points, followed by South Korea with 1,670 points.

In the individual category, Minh ranked second and took silver.

"This is a remarkable result of Vietnamese shooters. Each of them competed with their best, resulting to our gold. Congratulations to them," said coach Lê Doãn Cường.

Earlier, Thành, Minh and Phạm Quang Huy together finished second in the men's team 25m centre fire pistol event.

They were second to South Korea while Thailand were placed third.

Thành took bronze in the men's singles event, standing behind Cho Yeongjae and Yoon Seoyeong of South Korea.

After 11 days of competitions, in total Việt Nam secured three golds, three silvers and five bronzes to rank fourth in the medal tally.

Kazakhstan took first place with 12 golds. South Korea bagged seven golds for the second position. Singapore finished third with three golds, four silvers and two bronzes. VNS