Tiny Hi wins Mitsubishi Motors Việt Nam -- Tam Đảo City Trail

VĨNH PHÚC — Runner Lê Tấn Hi won the first season of the Mitsubishi Motors Việt Nam -- Tam Đảo City Trail 2025 on February 23 in Vĩnh Phúc Province.

The tiny athlete overcame freezing weather and dense fog to finish first in the men's 42km category in a time of 5hr 04.06min.

Hi is a familiar face in the running community. He weighs only 40kg and is about 1.5m tall, but regularly tops the podium in competitions.

His collection includes titles from the Đà Nẵng International Marathon, the Mekong Delta Marathon, the OneWay Vũng Tàu Marathon and marathon of Long Biên.

On Februrary 23, Hi quickly separated from the crowd to take the lead which he maintained until the end of the race.

Chu Văn Hảo and Đỗ Trung Kiên came second and third, respectively.

In the women's category, it was Ngô Thị Thanh Loan the winner who ran the course in 5:55.36.

Thái Thị Hồng and Christine Mitchell were two runners-up.

In the 25km categories, Trương Văn Quân took the men's title and Nguyễn Thị Hà bagged the women's.

The organisers also presented awards to winners of the 10km and 5km.

The Tam Đảo City Trail 2025 is the first event in the northern region in the City Trail Series by Vietnam MTB Series and Mitsubishi Motors Việt Nam.

With the advantage of high mountain terrain and a cooler climate all year round, Tam Đảo offered an ideal sports space with an natural backdrop.

The so-called 'Đà Lạt of the North' helped about 1,400 marathoners run a unique route through landmarks such as Tây Thiên Pagoda, Silver Waterfall, Heaven's Gate, along with pacing themselves through fields of brilliant highland flowers.

The City Trail is a challenge for athletes, where runners need to conquer many different types of terrain, from flat roads to challenging trails. This experience requires the athlete's endurance, flexibility and adaptability, while demonstrating the spirit of conquering all limits and not being afraid to run over difficult ground.

"We would like to send our sincere thanks to all the athletes, agencies, official partners Mitsubishi Motors Vietnam, and the community for making the first Mitsubishi Motors Vietnam - Tam Đảo City Trail 2025 season a great success," said Vũ Thị Hoài Thương, representative of the organising committee.

"We are very happy to be able to promote the image of Tam Đảo, push local tourism and encourage an active and progressive lifestyle through a meaningful and contributing sports event.” VNS