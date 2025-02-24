Việt Nam to play friendlies against Oman ahead of AFC U17 Asian Cup

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’S U17 team will participate in a training camp in Oman from March 23 to 29. During this period, they will play two friendly matches against Oman’s U17 team.

Following the camp, the Vietnamese squad will head to Saudi Arabia for the final round of the 2025 AFC U17 Asian Cup, which begins on April 3.

Oman’s U17 team have a rich history, having won the Asian championship in 1996 and 2000 and finishing fourth at the U17 World Cup in 1995. Competing against such a strong opponent will offer valuable experience to the young Vietnamese players, enhancing their skills and preparing them for the upcoming continental tournament.

In the 2025 AFC U17 Asian Cup, Việt Nam have been placed in a challenging group that includes four-time Asian champions Japan, Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

The AFC tournament is scheduled to take place from April 3 to 20 in Saudi Arabia, featuring 16 teams divided into four groups. The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals and earn a spot in the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup which will be held in Qatar. - VNS