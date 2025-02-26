Top Vietnamese chess player is third seed at Prague Masters tournament

HÀ NỘI — The organisers of the Prague Masters 2025 have announced the ten players who will be participating in the tournament, with Vietnamese player Lê Quang Liêm named as the third seed.

The Prague Masters 2025 will take place from February 26 to March 7 in Prague, Czech Republic. The ten players will compete in a round-robin format in standard chess to accumulate points.

The ninth-seeded player is Nguyễn Thái Đại Văn, a Czech national of Vietnamese origin.

The ten players participating in the tournament are Wéi Yì (China, Elo rating 2,755), Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu (India, Elo 2,741), Liêm (Elo 2,739), Vincent Keymer (Germany, Elo 2,731), Aravindh Chithambaram (India, Elo 2,729), Anish Giri (Netherlands, Elo 2,728), David Navara (Czech Republic, Elo 2,677), Sam Shankland (Elo 2,670), Nguyễn Thái Đại Văn (Czech of Vietnamese origin, Elo 2,668) and Ediz Gurel (Elo 2,624).

Wéi Yì is the No. 1 seed in the tournament and is currently ranked eighth in the world. All players participating in the tournament, except for Gurel, are ranked in the top 60 globally. VNS