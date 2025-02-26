Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Top Vietnamese chess player is third seed at Prague Masters tournament

February 26, 2025 - 16:49
The Prague Masters 2025 will take place from February 26 to March 7 in Prague, Czech Republic. The 10 players will compete in a round-robin format in standard chess to accumulate points.
Renowned Vietnamese chess player Lê Quang Liêm. — Photo baodongnai.com.vn

HÀ NỘI — The organisers of the Prague Masters 2025 have announced the ten players who will be participating in the tournament, with Vietnamese player Lê Quang Liêm named as the third seed.

The Prague Masters 2025 will take place from February 26 to March 7 in Prague, Czech Republic. The ten players will compete in a round-robin format in standard chess to accumulate points.

The ninth-seeded player is Nguyễn Thái Đại Văn, a Czech national of Vietnamese origin.

The ten players participating in the tournament are Wéi Yì (China, Elo rating 2,755), Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu (India, Elo 2,741), Liêm (Elo 2,739), Vincent Keymer (Germany, Elo 2,731), Aravindh Chithambaram (India, Elo 2,729), Anish Giri (Netherlands, Elo 2,728), David Navara (Czech Republic, Elo 2,677), Sam Shankland (Elo 2,670), Nguyễn Thái Đại Văn (Czech of Vietnamese origin, Elo 2,668) and Ediz Gurel (Elo 2,624).

Wéi Yì is the No. 1 seed in the tournament and is currently ranked eighth in the world. All players participating in the tournament, except for Gurel, are ranked in the top 60 globally. VNS

Le Quang Liem Chess Oslo Esports Cup sport football match tournament cup

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom