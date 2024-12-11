Three Vietnamese chess players to compete in World Rapid & Blitz Championships

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will send three Grandmasters to compete in the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Rapid & Blitz Championships 2024 on from December 26-31 in the US.

They are Lê Quang Liêm, Lê Tuấn Minh and Bành Gia Huy.

Based on Elo ratings, Liêm is ranked 22nd in the men's competition, Minh is 112th, and Huy holds the 176th position. So far, 190 players have registered for the tournament.

The World Rapid & Blitz Championships will feature 13 rounds for the men's competition and 11 rounds for the women's competition, both using the Swiss system.

Việt Nam did not participate in the tournament in 2023. In 2022, Minh was the sole representative for the nation, finishing in the top 22 of the men's rapid chess event and in the top 55 of the men's blitz chess event.

This championship, one of the most prestigious chess tournaments organised by FIDE, will be held in North America for the first time. VNS