Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Three Vietnamese chess players to compete in World Rapid & Blitz Championships

December 11, 2024 - 13:48
The championship, one of the most prestigious chess tournaments organised by FIDE, will be held in North America for the first time.
Vietnamese Grandmaster Lê Quang Liêm (right) competes in a recent world event. — Photo toquoc.vn

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will send three Grandmasters to compete in the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Rapid & Blitz Championships 2024 on from December 26-31 in the US.

They are Lê Quang Liêm, Lê Tuấn Minh and Bành Gia Huy.

Based on Elo ratings, Liêm is ranked 22nd in the men's competition, Minh is 112th, and Huy holds the 176th position. So far, 190 players have registered for the tournament.

The World Rapid & Blitz Championships will feature 13 rounds for the men's competition and 11 rounds for the women's competition, both using the Swiss system.

Việt Nam did not participate in the tournament in 2023. In 2022, Minh was the sole representative for the nation, finishing in the top 22 of the men's rapid chess event and in the top 55 of the men's blitz chess event.

This championship, one of the most prestigious chess tournaments organised by FIDE, will be held in North America for the first time. VNS

world chess championship rapid blitz chess

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Sports

12-year-old golfer wins Saigon Junior Golf Tour 2024

Overcoming many strong competitors, the 12-year-old golfer Châu secured victory with a total score of -1, finishing three strokes ahead of Ngô Thanh Sơn and Nguyễn Trọng Hoàng, who tied for second place with scores of +2.
Sports

A new era for ASEAN football begins

The 2024 ASEAN Championship kicked off on Sunday at the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia in its third renaming of the competition, marking a new era in the region's football landscape.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom