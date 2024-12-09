Communities unite through sports and culture with the SABECO Sports Hub Programme

HÀ NỘI — When communities come together through sports, culture and shared values, the results can be life-changing. That’s the idea behind SABECO Sports Hub – Connecting Vietnamese Spirit, a collaborative initiative led by Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (SABECO) and the Central Committee of the HCM Communist Youth Union.

The programme is creating new opportunities for rural youth by blending sports competitions, cultural activities and community engagement to foster solidarity and sustainable development across Việt Nam.

The heart of the initiative is the five-a-side rural youth football tournament, which combines competitive spirit with cultural performances, local cuisine and games that bring generations and communities closer. Since its launch, the programme has visited more than 12 provinces and cities, leaving lasting impressions on both participants and communities.

A football field becomes more than a game

Phúc, a young player from the central province of Thanh Hóa, recalled the impact of participating in the programme: “Growing up in the countryside, my friends and I didn’t have many opportunities to join major tournaments. Our local football field was in poor condition, but it was renovated through the Sports Upliftment programme, and that changed everything.”

Now, the once-neglected field has become a gathering place. “It’s a place for us to play football, meet other youth from across the province and learn about teamwork and determination. Every game brings new memories and new friendships,” Phúc said.

He also explained how the spirit of teamwork from these matches has influenced his community. Youth tournaments have inspired local events that now welcome girls and older residents to participate.

“The passion for sports has brought us closer. It’s about building relationships and sharing pride in where we come from,” he said.

Đặng Hoàng Duy, an entrepreneur from the Mekong Delta province of Đồng Tháp, has been inspired by the programme’s long-term impact.

“I’ve always looked for ways to give back to my hometown,” he said. “When I learned about SABECO’s efforts to rebuild community football fields and support youth development, I knew this was a meaningful way to contribute.”

For Duy, the programme is more than sports – it’s about connection, opportunity and sustainable growth.

“These football fields become places for much more than games. They’re spaces to connect, exchange traditions and strengthen bonds. When the spirit of community is strong, socio-economic progress follows,” he said.

He believes this approach should inspire other initiatives across the country. “What SABECO is doing - combining sports, culture, and development - is an example of how businesses can play an active role in creating positive change,” he added.

The SABECO Sports Hub programme will continue until the end of December, with activities and tournaments reaching communities across the country. The National Finals of the rural youth football tournament are set to take place in northern province of Bắc Giang, bringing together the young athletes and communities that have been inspired by this initiative.

SABECO’s efforts through SABECO Sports Hub aim to promote not just healthy lifestyles and sportsmanship but also a shared cultural identity and the principles of sustainability. The initiative demonstrates the power of collaboration, sports, and shared purpose in bringing communities together and building stronger foundations for the future.

Through sports, culture and community spirit, SABECO Sports Hub continues to show how meaningful change begins when people come together with a shared goal and determination. — VNS