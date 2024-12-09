Kiptoo, Hoa win Techcombank HCM City International Marathon

Marathon

HCM CITY — Edwin Kiptoo and Hoàng Thị Ngọc Hoa won the seventh season of the Techcombank HCM City International Marathon which featured a record number of runners on December 8.

"The tournament attracted 18,000 marathoners, an increase of 400 per cent compared to the first season. An impressive number that helps affirm the position of the most prestigious and largest running race in Việt Nam," said Vice Chairman of HCM City People's Committee Nguyễn Văn Dũng.

"The race also spread the spirit of love for sports in the community. The routes are more and more beautiful each season, demonstrating the investment and development of the city's infrastructure, which will bring runners impressive experiences.

"Moreover, the tournament also contributes more than VNĐ4.6 billion (US$181,000) to care for the community."

He emphasised that the event was an important highlight activity within the framework of the HCM City Tourism Week, promoting local and national sports tourism.

The plan is for the city's marathon to be elevated to reach the World Athletics Label standard in the future.

Kenyan Kiptoo, a familiar face in the top three Việt Nam's marathons, once again took the gold medal in the men's 42km category.

He was in a three-man race with country-fellow Kiura Denis Mugendi and Ethiopian Keress Tesfaye Tsegaye in the first 25km, separating themselves from the main band of runners.

The turning point was at the 30km mark when Kiptoo proved his strength, speeding up and leaving his rivals far behind to finish first in a time of 2hr 25.16min, successfully defending his title.

Mugendi came second on 2:26.35 and Tsegaye third on 2:26.52.

While local male runners could not make top three, the Vietnamese women showed their strength securing all three podiums.

National champion Hoàng Thị Ngọc Hoa, who just took silver from last week's Indochina Viettel Marathon Series, came first clocking 2:54.32.

She was followed by Nguyễn Thị Thúy Vân about five minutes later and Nguyễn Thị Thu Hà on 3:02.56.

In the 21km categories, Ethiopian Miko Dereje Alemu ran 1:09.11 to take the men's title while former SEA Games champion Phạm Thị Hồng Lệ earned the women's with a time of 1:19.39.

The 10km winners were SEA Games 3,000m steeplechase champion Nguyễn Trung Cường, 31.45min and Nguyễn Khánh Ly, 37.54.

Nguyễn Chí Kiên, in 16.06min and Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Lan, 18.27 took the 5km titles.

Taking part in the event as a delegate at the Mass Participation World Conference held during the three-day marathon, Wayne Larden, race director of the TCS Sydney Marathon, commended the event for its exceptional organisation and the palpable enthusiasm of the local community.

"The meticulous planning and execution of this marathon are truly commendable, setting a strong foundations for achieving international standards. I am genuinely impressed by the vibrant spirit of HCM City and its residents," he said.

General Manager of Sunrise Event Vietnam (SEV), the organisers of the race, said the marathon was one of the leading sporting events in Việt Nam and had the potential to be an important tournament of the Southeast Asian region in the future. — VNS